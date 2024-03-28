"Saw him get Sachin Tendulkar bowled through the gate" - Ravichandran Ashwin jokingly names Michael Vaughan as his idol  

Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently joked about how he picked up spin bowling after watching former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Ashwin recalled how Vaughan bowled Sachin Tendulkar on 92 at the Nottingham Test between India and England. Hilariously suggesting that the cricketer-turned-commentator was his inspiration, here's what he said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast:

"I saw him get Sachin Tendulkar bowled through the gate. That was a huge, huge inspirational point for me. I was contemplating whether I should be a batter who bowled a bit, be a bit of a bits and pieces cricketer, and that really was the deal for me. It was very impressive."

Michael Vaughan was overjoyed after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar, and it was quite evident in his celebration. You can watch the video of the wicket below:

Ravichandran Ashwin roasted Vaughan for the animated celebration, suggesting that he could never replicate it. He added:

"I don't think that is a celebration that I can ever repeat. It's just way beyond my league. It was more of a surprise for you, wasn't it?"

It is worth mentioning that Vaughan was also part of the podcast and was seen laughing at Ashwin's remarks about his bowling and celebration.

"The marketing of them reviving Test cricket and saving it was a bit funny" - Ravichandran Ashwin on England's Bazball approach

India completed a stunning 4-1 victory in the five-match home Test series against England. It was England's maiden Test series defeat under Ben Stokes' leadership.

While Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the visitors for giving India a tough fight, he was unimpressed by England making it seem like they were reviving Test cricket with their Bazball approach.

Ashwin said:

"I actually think the marketing of them reviving Test cricket and saving it was a bit funny. I think it's a marketing jargon. Personally, if you ask me, they played some wonderful, wonderful cricket. The scoreline might reflect 4-1, but I thought they played some wonderful cricket. When you have the opposition on the mat, you better keep them down. We did find ourselves on the mat many times, but I just think they didn't put the nail very deep into the coffin at those stages."

Ravichandran Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker of the series, finishing with 26 scalps. He also completed 500 Test wickets and became the 14th Indian player to feature in 100 Tests during the rubber.