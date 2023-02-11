"Says something about his cricket intelligence" - Ian Chappell on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance in 1st India vs Australia Test

Ian Chappell reserved high praise for Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja following the southpaw's crucial half-century on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia on Friday, February 10.

The former Australian cricketer highlighted how Jadeja has shown great improvement in both batting and bowling over the last few years. Highlighting is quality as a fielder, Chappell mentioned that the Indian player has done remarkably well in all three aspects of the game.

Chappell made these remarks during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo after stumps on Day 2.

"Ravindra Jadeja is getting vital runs for India and it says something about his cricket intelligence," he said. "He's improved remarkably as a bowler, that's a good sign. But he's also improved remarkably as a batter.

"He's always been a very, very good fielder. He's very good at all three aspects of the game. But it's that improvement in bowling and batting that tells you that he's a smart cricketer."

Jadeja made a fantastic return to India's Test team after being on the sidelines for several months owing to a knee injury. The talismanic all-rounder starred with both bat and ball in the ongoing first Test, propelling his side into pole position.

The left-arm spinner bamboozled the Australian batters with his awe-inspiring spells, completing his 11th five-wicket haul. He followed it up with an impactful performance with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 66 at the stumps.

Jadeja's unconquered 81-run stand alongside Axar Patel was instrumental in the home team gaining the upper hand in the contest. Speaking about the importance of the partnership, former opener Aakash Chopra stated that contributions from lower-order batters often tend to be the deciding factor in Tests.

Chopra explained:

"Those runs are gold dust. Very often in a Test series between two equally matched sides, the top five will cancel each other out nine out of ten times. Then it's down to six, seven and eight where somebody comes and takes the game away by the scruff of its neck"

India finished 321/7 at the stumps on Day 2 and have taken a lead of 144 runs. With two well-set batters at the crease, they will aim to swell their lead further on Day 3 to ensure they don't have to bat again.

"There were times when I thought of the word insanity" - Ian Chappell on Australian team's bowling performance on Day 2

Ian Chappell further stated that Australia's bowling performance was not up to the mark on the second day. He opined that the side didn't seem to have enough plans and persisted with the same tactics despite the unfavorable results.

The cricketer-turned-commentator was critical of Pat Cummins' captaincy, pointing out how the Australian skipper was rigid with the team's bowling plans and field placements throughout the day. He elaborated:

"There were times when I thought of the word insanity when it came to Australia's bowling performance. That's when you keep doing the same thing and expect a different result.

"For too long, Australia bowled the same to the same batter without any chances in the field placings, without any difference in how you're trying to get the guys out. You’ve got to have more plans."

Debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy was the pick of the bowlers for the visiting team. The 22-year-old has picked up five wickets so far in the innings, while Nathan Lyon and Cummins each have a single scalp to their name.

