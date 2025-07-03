"Scored Kohli’s cap number #269 to give him well-deserved farewell" - Fans hail Shubman Gill for sublime double century in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill produced a magical batting display in the first two days of the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston. The 25-year-old scored his maiden Test double century and eventually finished on an incredible 269 off 387 balls with 30 boundaries and three maximums.

Gill started the England tour with a sparkling 147 in his first Test as captain in India's opening Test defeat at Leeds. The youngster broke several records with his double ton in the ongoing second Test, including the highest-ever score by an Indian captain in Tests.

Furthermore, Gill's 269 is also the highest score by an Indian batter in Tests in England, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 221. He joined Virat Kohli as the only two Indian captains with double-centuries in overseas Tests.

The Indian skipper broke several other records and had fans on X hailing him for a remarkable knock.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans continued praising Shubman Gill for his incredible record-breaking knock, with one saying:

"Calm and composed innings from shubman gill ... fantastic knock of 269. Silencing his critics at the start of the tournament."

"Shubman Gill – 269 Reasons Why Elegance Meets Dominance! From Punjab to the pitches of England, what a masterclass! Not just runs – poetry in motion. Take a bow, Prince Gill!," tweeted a fan.

"269 runs in England, truly outstanding! Taking over the captaincy this series and leading from the front. Shubhman gill showed great class and maturity. Massive respect!," a fan said.

Shubman Gill's seventh Test century helps India take control of Edgbaston Test

Shubman Gill's seventh Test century was the highlight of an incredible batting performance by Team India on the first two days of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Put into bat by England captain Ben Stokes, the Indian batters made merry on a flat surface, much to the dismay of the English bowlers.

Gill's 269 aside, the visitors received valuable contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89). India eventually finished on a massive 587 in their first innings in 151 overs.

After lower-order collapses in both innings of the first Test doomed India, they ensured to get things right on this occasion. After falling to 211/5 on Day 1, Gill and Jadeja added a crucial 203-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Another pivotal 144-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Gill and Washington Sundar followed, as India wrestled away the advantage completely from England on Day 2.

