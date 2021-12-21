Scott Boland added to Australia squad for the Boxing Day Test 

Cricket Australia have announced that Scott Boland will be part of the squad for the upcoming Boxing Day Test. The alteration comes after the hosts announced the same 15-man squad for the remainder of the Ashes yesterday. Cricket Australia released a statement which read:

"Boland has been training with the team in Adelaide and joins the squad while the medical team assesses the fast bowling group following the second Test victory,"

The 32-year-old is yet to make his Test debut for Australia and has played in 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is so far. The right-arm pacer had entered the history books for the wrong reasons on his ODI debut. He became the most expensive ODI bowler on debut after conceding 74 runs against India in Perth.

Known for his exploits in the death overs, Boland is in a rich vein of form at the moment, having picked 15 wickets for Victoria against New South Wales at an average of 10 in the Sheffield Shield.

He competed alongside Michael Neser in Brisbane against the England Lions before joining the group in Adelaide.

Scott Boland's late addition to the squad comes on the back of injury concerns in the camp. Mitchell Starc is slated to be a doubt for the Boxing Day Test and is being assessed by the medical staff.

Pat Cummins is currently in Sydney after being able to move out of Adelaide following a negative test result. Although Josh Hazlewood was included in the squad, he missed the second Test due to a back strain and his status is still unknown.

Out of all the bowlers in the Australian bowling attack, only Boland is of Victoria origin. With MCG being his home ground, Bolan could emerge as a secret weapon for his side. Australia can explore the option of managing the workload with rotation, especially since they have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Australia squad for the Boxing Day Test:

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, David Warner, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson.

