"Second spinner won't be a bad option" - Shubman Gill gives major hint on India's team combination for 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill has admitted that the visitors won't be shy of playing a second spinner in the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham if the conditions demand so. Admitting that playing two slow bowlers is Tests in England is rare, Gill pointed out that conditions in the ongoing series have not been typically English.

Ad

India went into the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds with one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinner failed to make an impact, picking only one wicket in the match. The visitors ended up losing the Test by five wickets.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Gill opined that India could have been a lot more effective with the ball in the fourth innings had they played two spinners. The opening batter commented:

Ad

Trending

"It is not common to see two spinners in England. But the weather was not typical. It rained a lot and the sun was shining. In the last match also, if we had an extra spinner in the 4th inning, the game could have been better. There were some patches in the wicket which we could have exploited."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 25-year-old added that containing runs was much easier for the spin bowler as opposed to the pacers, particularly when the ball was old and wasn't swinging. Gill admitted that India would ponder playing two spinners if they encounter similar conditions in the second Test in Birmingham. He continued:

"The wickets were also good for batting. So, if the fast bowlers are not creating enough chances for the fast bowlers, then we feel that maybe a second spinner on these kinds of wickets will at least contain a run till the second new ball comes. So, looking at the last match, I felt that if the wicket is going to be similar to how it was in the last match, then a second spinner won't be a bad option."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the press conference, Gill also confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah is available for the second Test. He, however, added India would take a final call on the playing XI after looking at the surface.

India likely to make at least a couple of changes for the 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Irrespective of whether Bumrah plays or is rested for the Birimgham Test, India are likely to make at least a couple of changes for the match. In case Bumrah is rested, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh could be handed his Test debut.

Many experts have backed left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav to be included in the playing XI in place of Shardul Thakur, who was highly ineffective in Leeds. A case is also being made for Karun Nair to be pushed up to No. 3 so that Nitish Kumar Reddy can come in as a batting all-rounder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news