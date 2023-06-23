“Security is very important” – Ravichandran Ashwin on India’s ICC trophy drought, shares where MS Dhoni stood out as captain

Amid Team India’s ICC trophy drought under Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin has shared how former India captain MS Dhoni stood out from the rest.

The off-spinner said that under Dhoni, there was a sense of security among the players regarding their spots. The 36-year-old reiterated that the legendary Indian captain had enormous backing for 15 core players for any ICC tournaments, like he did for Chennai Super Kings players in the Indian Premier League.

Ashwin, who won the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, said:

“A lot of us talk about MSD’s leadership. So, what MS (Dhoni) do? He kept it very simple. Under the MS regime I played, he will pick a squad of 15. The same squad of 15, and 11 will play throughout the year. That security is very important for a player.”

Under Kohli, India lost the 2017 Champions Trophy (final), the 2019 World Cup (semifinal) and the 2021 WTC (final). They have, lost the 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 WTC final under Rohit Sharma, barring the 2022 Asia Cup.

The World No.1 Test spinner also backed Team India players after they lost the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia by 209 runs earlier this month. Ashwin said:

“It’s understandable that there’s a furore in India that we haven’t won an ICC Trophy in 10+ years. I empathise with fans.

"But the reactive social media message asking this player to be dropped, that player to be dropped, this player to be included. See, the quality of a player won’t change overnight.”

For the uninitiated, several big names like captain Rohit Sharma (15 & 43), Virat Kohli (14 & 49), Cheteshwar Pujara (14 & 27) and Shubman Gill (13 & 18) flopped with the bat in the WTC 2023 final.

“Good achievement” – Ravichandran Ashwin on Team India reaching WTC finals twice

Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, congratulated Team India for reaching the WTC final twice, once under Virat Kohli and the other under Rohit Sharma. He said

“On the WTC final, two (times) runners-up for me (India) in WTC. A bit disappointed, but going to the finals itself is a good achievement because it’s been played over a period of two years. So, I’m glad we did that.”

For the uninitiated, Team India finished first and second, respectively, in the two championship cycles. They lost the inaugural 2021 WTC final against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand by eight wickets before losing to Australia two years later.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin their 2023-25 WTC cycle against West Indies with an away two-match Test series.

