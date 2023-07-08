"See ya, Smudge" - Jonny Bairstow sledges Steve Smith as the latter departs cheaply on Day 2 at Headingley

England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow got back at Steve Smith on day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. The Yorkshire cricketer bid a cheeky goodbye to the Aussie great as he departed cheaply.

The dismissal occurred in the 28th over of the innings as Smith whipped it straight to Ben Duckett at mid-wicket off Moeen Ali's bowling. As the right-hander was walking back to the pavilion, Bairstow said 'See ya, Smudge' as picked up by the stump mic. Smith was visibly irked by that, saying some words and giving the Yorkshire cricketer a stare.

The former Aussie captain's 100th Test has indeed been a forgettable one as he managed only 24 runs, with 22 of them coming in the first innings. The 34-year-old also became Moeen Ali's 200th Test victim.

Jonny Bairstow failed to fire in the first innings

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow, playing at his home ground, could not meet the expectations as he perished for 12. The right-hander edged a wide delivery off Mitchell Starc to Smith at second slip.

Day 2 saw Australia bowl the hosts out for 237 and eke out a slender 26-run lead. Joe Root perished in the second delivery of the day as Pat Cummins dismissed the former England captain for the 10th time. By lunch, the hosts had been reduced to 142/7.

Nevertheless, Stokes stood up to Australia's bowling once again, striking 80 off 108 balls.

Ben Stokes and Co. hit back by sending David Warner and Smith back cheaply. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne got starts, but failed to convert them. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh steered the tourists to safety to end Day 2 on 116/4.

With a lead of only 142, England will be keen to take the last six wickets for as cheaply as possible.

