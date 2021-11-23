"Seeing teams in yellow winning trophies" - Wasim Jaffer calls for the return of India's yellow jersey from the 90s

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has called for the return of India's yellow jersey from the 90s considering the fact that it has been a constant in sides winning trophies this season.

The last two months have seen teams in yellow jerseys winning multi-team tournaments in T20 cricket.

It all started with the Chennai Super Kings, who defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final last month to claim their fourth title.

Earlier this month, the Australian team scripted a heist against substantial odds and claimed their maiden Men's T20 World Cup title at the expense of New Zealand.

This week, another side in the yellow jersey, Tamil Nadu, defeated Karnataka in a cliffhanger to claim their third Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer posted a picture of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in a yellow kit from the 1990s and wrote:

"Seeing teams in yellow winning trophies, time to bring this jersey back? #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup"

India launched a new kit on the eve of the T20 World Cup. But it proved to be a disastrous campaign for Virat Kohli's men as the former champions crashed out of the tournament in the league stages.

Sachin Tendulkar and India's yellow jersey - a match made in heaven

Coming back to Team India donning yellow-colored kits, it used to be a common occurrence during the decade of the 90s.

The picture of Sachin Tendulkar that Jaffer used in his tweet is from the 1994 Wills Trophy. It was a quadrangular tournament involving hosts Sri Lanka, then world champions Pakistan, Australia and India.

It was in this tournament that Tendulkar registered his maiden hundred in one-day international cricket. It came against his favorite opposition, Australia on September 09, 1994.

In fact, 1994 will always be remembered as the watershed year in Tendulkar's ODI career. Earlier that year, the Master had made his debut as an opener in the format against New Zealand.

Clad in a jersey with an amalgamation of dark blue and yellow, Tendulkar hammered a 49-ball 82.

Six months later, he smashed Australia to all corners of the Premadasa Stadium to bring up his maiden ton in the format. He scored a 130-ball 110 with the help of eight fours and a couple of sixes.

India eventually posted 246/8 and ended up winning the game by 36 runs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The occurrence of yellow in Indian jerseys was a common phenomenon until the early 2000s, but it has completely disappeared in the past 15 years or so.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar