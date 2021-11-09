"I don't think he should leave the rest two formats' captaincy" - Virender Sehwag wants Virat Kohli to continue as ODI and Test skipper

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has backed Virat Kohli to continue as captain of the Indian ODI and Test teams. Kohli recently gave up the T20 captaincy altogether across international and franchise cricket to manage his workload. In his final T20I assignment as captain, India failed to make it to the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Together as one we set out to achieve our goal.Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side.The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all.We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind🇮🇳🙏 Together as one we set out to achieve our goal.Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side.The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all.We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind🇮🇳🙏 https://t.co/UMUQgInHrV

Sehwag believes Team India are playing good cricket under Kohli's leadership and urged the 33-year-old not to relinquish the captaincy of the other two formats. While answering a question on his Facebook show, Sehwag said:

"This is Virat's decision but I don't think he should leave the rest two format's captaincy. If he wants to play just as a player, it is his decision. I feel under his captaincy, India is playing good and his record as a captain is brilliant.

"He is a good player, an aggressive captain and leads from the front. I reiterate that leaving or not leaving captaincy in ODIs and Tests should be his personal decision."

Despite Team India playing aggressive cricket, they have failed to win an ICC tournament under Virat Kohli's captaincy. While he cannot lead India to a T20 World Cup anymore, the 2023 ODI World Cup and World Test Championship seem to be his final hopes.

India should definitely introspect on failure to win ICC tournament: Virender Sehwag

Team India's wait for an ICC trophy was extended with their elimination from the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Men In Blue last won silverware in 2013, the ICC Champions Trophy.

Sehwag noted how there is a desperate need for India to win a major trophy despite them dominating bilateral contests on a consistent basis. Sehwag added:

"I know we should support the team during bad times but it's been a long time we haven't won any major ICC tournament. India should definitely introspect on it. Winning bilateral series is one thing but people only remember you if you win world tournaments consistently."

There are three major ICC events on the horizon across all formats. The 2022 T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia. India have had a good start to the second cycle of the World Test Championship. They will also play host to the 2023 ICC World Cup.

