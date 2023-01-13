Sarfaraz Khan failed to find a place in the India squad announced by the BCCI for the first two Tests against Australia on Friday (January 13). The development came even as Sarfaraz averages an impressive 80.47 in first-class cricket.

For the uninitiated, the 25-year-old has scored 3380 runs in 36 FC games, including 12 centuries and nine half-centuries. He has scored 431 runs in five games for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, including two centuries and a fifty. The right-hander previously amassed 982 runs in six games last season at an average of 122.75, including four tons.

Considering Sarfaraz Khan is in such prime form, fans questioned why white-ball specialists like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are being preferred ahead of him for Tests.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Vishal Pushkar @VISHALPUSHKAR6 BCCI @BCCI India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav No Sarfaraz Khan. This is baffling to be honest. twitter.com/bcci/status/16… No Sarfaraz Khan. This is baffling to be honest. twitter.com/bcci/status/16…

Sjlkrp🇮🇳🚩 @sjlpdr @CricCrazyJohns Meanwhile Sarfaraz Khan who is constantly Performing in Ranji and VHT. @CricCrazyJohns Meanwhile Sarfaraz Khan who is constantly Performing in Ranji and VHT.

Aritra Mukherjee @aritram029 Prithvi Shaw finally in T20I side but might not get a game.



Rishabh Pant, Bumrah out of first two Australia Tests.



KS Bharat likely to start as keeper with Ishan Kishan as backup.



Suryakumar Yadav over Sarfaraz Khan for Aus Tests Prithvi Shaw finally in T20I side but might not get a game. Rishabh Pant, Bumrah out of first two Australia Tests. KS Bharat likely to start as keeper with Ishan Kishan as backup. Suryakumar Yadav over Sarfaraz Khan for Aus Tests

亗 @jadejamayur_ct Sarfaraz Khan deserved Chance over Kishan in Tests Sarfaraz Khan deserved Chance over Kishan in Tests

jassi1234 @jessikirat BCCI @BCCI India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav Feel for sarfaraz khan! ....... twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… Feel for sarfaraz khan! ....... twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

Varun Giri @Varungiri0



#India #Cricket Suryakumar Yadav is selected in Test squad for Australia series (1st two matches) but no Sarfaraz khan #Cricket Twitter Suryakumar Yadav is selected in Test squad for Australia series (1st two matches) but no Sarfaraz khan #India #Cricket #CricketTwitter

Anirudh @OffDrive_ Sarfaraz Khan nearly averages 80, the guy is a potential all time great if given a chance but he's ignored for a T20 specialist Sarfaraz Khan nearly averages 80, the guy is a potential all time great if given a chance but he's ignored for a T20 specialist 😭

RO ❤️ (Fan-Account) @ved4nt45 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian team for first 2 Test vs Australia:



Rohit (C), Rahul (VC), Gill, Pujara, Kohli, Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan, Ashwin, Axar, Kuldeep, Jadeja, Shami, Siraj, Umesh, Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav. Indian team for first 2 Test vs Australia:Rohit (C), Rahul (VC), Gill, Pujara, Kohli, Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan, Ashwin, Axar, Kuldeep, Jadeja, Shami, Siraj, Umesh, Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan Kishan ahead Of Sarfaraz Khan In tests What a joke BCCI twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Ishan Kishan ahead Of Sarfaraz Khan In tests What a joke BCCI twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

No Sarfaraz Khan as BCCI announces India squad for IND vs AUS Tests

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 17-member squad for the first two Tests against Australia. They have included Suryakumar Yadav following his exploits in T20Is over the last 12 months.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan also found a place after his ODI double-century in Bangladesh last month. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been included in the India squad subject to fitness. Meanwhile, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested as a precautionary measure ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Captain Rohit Sharma makes his Test comeback after missing the two-game series in Bangladesh due to a thumb injury. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has retained his place as vice-captain despite registering just 57 runs in the two Tests in Bangladesh. He, however, led India to a 2-0 series victory in Rohit’s absence.

Team India will play their first Test against Australia in Nagpur (February 9-13). The action will then shift to Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5), and Ahmedabad (March 9-13) for the remaining three Tests.

BCCI @BCCI India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Poll : 0 votes