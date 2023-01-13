Sarfaraz Khan failed to find a place in the India squad announced by the BCCI for the first two Tests against Australia on Friday (January 13). The development came even as Sarfaraz averages an impressive 80.47 in first-class cricket.
For the uninitiated, the 25-year-old has scored 3380 runs in 36 FC games, including 12 centuries and nine half-centuries. He has scored 431 runs in five games for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, including two centuries and a fifty. The right-hander previously amassed 982 runs in six games last season at an average of 122.75, including four tons.
Considering Sarfaraz Khan is in such prime form, fans questioned why white-ball specialists like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are being preferred ahead of him for Tests.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
No Sarfaraz Khan as BCCI announces India squad for IND vs AUS Tests
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 17-member squad for the first two Tests against Australia. They have included Suryakumar Yadav following his exploits in T20Is over the last 12 months.
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan also found a place after his ODI double-century in Bangladesh last month. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been included in the India squad subject to fitness. Meanwhile, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested as a precautionary measure ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.
Captain Rohit Sharma makes his Test comeback after missing the two-game series in Bangladesh due to a thumb injury. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has retained his place as vice-captain despite registering just 57 runs in the two Tests in Bangladesh. He, however, led India to a 2-0 series victory in Rohit’s absence.
Team India will play their first Test against Australia in Nagpur (February 9-13). The action will then shift to Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5), and Ahmedabad (March 9-13) for the remaining three Tests.
India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav