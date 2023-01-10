"Set to become the replacement of Zaheer Khan" - Fans react to Mohammed Siraj's inspired new-ball spell in IND vs SL 1st ODI

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered an exceptional spell with the new ball during the side's ODI series opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

Siraj struck in his second over, dismissing Sri Lankan opener Avishka Fernando to draw first blood for the Men in Blue. The right-arm seamer provided India with yet another breakthrough in his very next over, castling the stumps of Kusal Mendis with a peach of a delivery.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Siraj for his exceptional spell early in the encounter. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Ansh Thakre @omthakre09

#INDvSL Siraj sahab dande ukhad rahe hai Siraj sahab dande ukhad rahe hai #INDvSL

Badhri Sn @BadhriSn Siraj deserves a chance in t20 too.. He proving himself in test and odi currently if he gets a chance in t20 then hope he performs and become India's all format bowler Siraj deserves a chance in t20 too.. He proving himself in test and odi currently if he gets a chance in t20 then hope he performs and become India's all format bowler

Asim Khan @Asim368



#INDvSL Best thing about siraj is: He always gives his hundred percent every single delivery across formats.. no matter the match situation.. n is a perfect team player.. great guy to have in ur team. Best thing about siraj is: He always gives his hundred percent every single delivery across formats.. no matter the match situation.. n is a perfect team player.. great guy to have in ur team.#INDvSL

Abhimanyu @abhimanyusrt

#INDvsSL Mohammed Siraj has been in the best Rhythm of his career! Mohammed Siraj has been in the best Rhythm of his career!#INDvsSL

Sharat Chandra Bhatt @imsbhatt0707



In 2022, he was the most effective bowler for India in ODIs .



#INDvsSL Siraj has been really impressive in ODIs as he has a great wicket taking ability & also keeps his economy under control .In 2022, he was the most effective bowler for India in ODIs . Siraj has been really impressive in ODIs as he has a great wicket taking ability & also keeps his economy under control . In 2022, he was the most effective bowler for India in ODIs . #INDvsSL

SK~ @SKsayss What a turnaround for Mohammad Siraj in all the three formats, his redemption is truly marvellous....he's all set to become the replacement of zaheer khan What a turnaround for Mohammad Siraj in all the three formats, his redemption is truly marvellous....he's all set to become the replacement of zaheer khan

VK18 @SG_1511 There were time when India used to went wicketless in the powerplay. And now after Siraj inclusion that loophole is clear. There were time when India used to went wicketless in the powerplay. And now after Siraj inclusion that loophole is clear.

𝖯𝖺𝗇𝗄𝖺𝗃 𝖠𝗁𝗂𝗋𝗐𝖺𝗋❤️ @impkdurg26 @mufaddal_vohra Siraj is becoming next greatest Bowler in all formet after Bumrah a way he grown up and maturity. He is Classical Odi Bowler. In both white ball & Red ball cricket he is great @mufaddal_vohra Siraj is becoming next greatest Bowler in all formet after Bumrah a way he grown up and maturity. He is Classical Odi Bowler. In both white ball & Red ball cricket he is great❤️👏👏

Sarath Chandra Bellam @CityzenHyd Siraj spitting fire balls Siraj spitting fire balls

Notably, Mohammed Siraj conceded just 15 runs from his first five overs while bagging two crucial scalps. The talented fast bowler impressed many with his tidy line and lengths, delivering 13 consecutive dot balls in the spell.

The two early wickets helped India gain the upper hand in the contest. Earlier, the home team came up with a fantastic batting performance after being asked to bat first, registering a total of 373 runs.

Virat Kohli was the top performer with the bat for the side as he smashed his 45th ODI century. The right-handed batter scored 113 runs off 87 balls. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan also contributed significantly, mustering 83 and 70 runs, respectively.

Mohammed Siraj has showcased tremendous form in the recent past

While senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami missed several matches due to injuries last year, Mohammed Siraj emerged as the leader of India's pace attack with consistent performances.

The 28-year-old finished as the leading wicket-taker for India in ODIs in 2022, picking up 24 wickets in 15 matches. He further bagged seven wickets in T20Is along with 11 scalps in Test matches in the calendar year.

Siraj's form will be key for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they look to build a formidable bowling attack for the all-important 50-over World Cup. The ICC event is set to be played in India later this year, in October and November.

