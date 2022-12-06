“Setting the pitch on f-Iyer” - Wishes pour in for Shreyas Iyer on Team India batter’s 28th birthday

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer is celebrating his 28th birthday on Tuesday, December 6. The talented Mumbai cricketer is currently part of the Indian squad that is taking on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series.
An attacking batter and fluent stroke-maker, Shreyas made his international debut in 2017 in the white-ball format, before being handed his first Test cap in 2021. He has so far represented India in five Tests, 37 ODIs, and 49 T20Is. While the right-handed batter has scored 422 runs in Tests at an average of 46.88, he has over 1000 runs in ODIs and T20Is, averaging 48.40 and 30.67, respectively.
Shreyas is also the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In his overall IPL career, he has played 101 matches, scoring 2776 runs at an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of 125.38. He has 19 half-centuries to his credit in the T20 competition, with a best of 96.
Wishes have been pouring in on social media for the batter on the occasion of his 28th birthday. Here’s a compilation of some wishes shared for Shreyas on Twitter:
Impressive achievements of Shreyas Iyer so far
In November 2021, Shreyas scored a century and a fifty on his Test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur, making him the first Indian player to achieve the feat. The stylish batter smashed 105 runs in the first innings and 65 in the second in the drawn Test. The debutant was named Player of the Match for his memorable performances.
In the T20I series against Sri Lanka at home in February 2022, Shreyas smashed the record for the most runs for India in a three-match T20I bilateral series. He scored 204 runs in three innings, crossing the half-century mark on all three occasions. The 28-year-old was also undefeated in all three knocks. Shreyas broke the record of Virat Kohli, who scored 199 runs against Australia in 2016.
He also joined Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, and vice-captain KL Rahul on the list of Indian batters to score three consecutive half-centuries in T20Is.