“Setting the pitch on f-Iyer” - Wishes pour in for Shreyas Iyer on Team India batter’s 28th birthday

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Dec 06, 2022 01:45 PM IST
Team India batter Shreyas Iyer turns 28 today.

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer is celebrating his 28th birthday on Tuesday, December 6. The talented Mumbai cricketer is currently part of the Indian squad that is taking on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series.

An attacking batter and fluent stroke-maker, Shreyas made his international debut in 2017 in the white-ball format, before being handed his first Test cap in 2021. He has so far represented India in five Tests, 37 ODIs, and 49 T20Is. While the right-handed batter has scored 422 runs in Tests at an average of 46.88, he has over 1000 runs in ODIs and T20Is, averaging 48.40 and 30.67, respectively.

Shreyas is also the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In his overall IPL career, he has played 101 matches, scoring 2776 runs at an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of 125.38. He has 19 half-centuries to his credit in the T20 competition, with a best of 96.

Wishes have been pouring in on social media for the batter on the occasion of his 28th birthday. Here’s a compilation of some wishes shared for Shreyas on Twitter:

Happy birthday Shreyas Iyer - the rising star of India, current captain of the KKR. Century on Test debut, almost 1,500 ODI runs at 48.4 average with 15 fifty plus scores in just 33 innings. https://t.co/6gcIJaxFGs
Happy Birthday To Our Future Cricketer Shreyas Iyer🎉💙🎂#ShreyasIyer https://t.co/Wt74qAuUgR
Shreyas played 33 ODI InningsMost ODI runs for India(after 33 Innings)1452 - Shreyas Iyer1350 - Virat Kohli 1327 - KL Rahul 1303 - Shikhar Dhawan Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is the only Indian to score a century and a half-century on test debut.. 🔥❤️#HappyBirthdayShreyas https://t.co/K1v1BR8iL5
A dream like series.Shreyas Iyer vs south africa#HappyBirthdayShreyashttps://t.co/N4qot0dcPc
Happy Birthday, @ShreyasIyer15. You are a bright performer for the country. All the best for all the innings to come.#ShreyasIyer https://t.co/45EQpAmMlz
Setting the pitch on f-Iyer with his bat! 🔥Here's wishing @ShreyasIyer15 a #HappyBirthday & a great year ahead! 🎉#HappyBirthdayShreyasIyer #ShreyasIyer https://t.co/yNkh61f2B5
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ShreyasIyer15 .My birthday also comes in first week of December . And I am gifting you my blessings ,and the gift I wanted from you is a 💯 in our mont #December .#ShreyasIyer #indian https://t.co/3WAi40JnSh
𝙷𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚢 𝚋𝚒𝚛𝚝𝚑𝚍𝚊𝚢 #ShreyasIyer @ShreyasIyer15 𝚖𝚢 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚠𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚜𝚎𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚊𝚜 𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚒𝚊𝚗 𝚌𝚊𝚙𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚗 https://t.co/IFxlJRld3e
In 2022, Shreyas Iyer is one of 2 ODI batters with:▫️ 600+ runs▫️ 55+ batting average▫️ 90+ strike rate▫️ 6 50+ scoresHappy Birthday to one of India's most consistent ODI batters https://t.co/Dz3TttiDVm
When Iyer is there no need to fear! @KKRiders 💜 💛#ShoutforShreyas 🗣️#KKR #AmiKKR #HappyBirthdayShreyas https://t.co/IVIwlDRcBE
Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer ✨Very very exciting times ahead for you can't wait to see you performing in upcoming year best wishes for ODI World Cup.I have been your fan since IPL 2015.All the best for upcoming tournaments.#HappyBirthdayShreyas https://t.co/SvlmssYv6n
@ShreyasIyer15 @Jaspritbumrah93 @imjadeja @karun126 Happy birthday Shreyas Iyer.Best No.4 ODI Batsmen currently.Keep scoring runs for us 🇮🇳 😌#HappyBirthdayShreyas#ShreyasIyer https://t.co/c7fgj41TrV
Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer.The best thing about Odis is to watch him bat.Hope u barge into the team for the next wc and win it . https://t.co/yr20EX8ZbK

Impressive achievements of Shreyas Iyer so far

In November 2021, Shreyas scored a century and a fifty on his Test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur, making him the first Indian player to achieve the feat. The stylish batter smashed 105 runs in the first innings and 65 in the second in the drawn Test. The debutant was named Player of the Match for his memorable performances.

In the T20I series against Sri Lanka at home in February 2022, Shreyas smashed the record for the most runs for India in a three-match T20I bilateral series. He scored 204 runs in three innings, crossing the half-century mark on all three occasions. The 28-year-old was also undefeated in all three knocks. Shreyas broke the record of Virat Kohli, who scored 199 runs against Australia in 2016.

He also joined Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, and vice-captain KL Rahul on the list of Indian batters to score three consecutive half-centuries in T20Is.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
