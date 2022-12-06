“Setting the pitch on f-Iyer” - Wishes pour in for Shreyas Iyer on Team India batter’s 28th birthday

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer is celebrating his 28th birthday on Tuesday, December 6. The talented Mumbai cricketer is currently part of the Indian squad that is taking on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series.

An attacking batter and fluent stroke-maker, Shreyas made his international debut in 2017 in the white-ball format, before being handed his first Test cap in 2021. He has so far represented India in five Tests, 37 ODIs, and 49 T20Is. While the right-handed batter has scored 422 runs in Tests at an average of 46.88, he has over 1000 runs in ODIs and T20Is, averaging 48.40 and 30.67, respectively.

Shreyas is also the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In his overall IPL career, he has played 101 matches, scoring 2776 runs at an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of 125.38. He has 19 half-centuries to his credit in the T20 competition, with a best of 96.

Wishes have been pouring in on social media for the batter on the occasion of his 28th birthday. Here’s a compilation of some wishes shared for Shreyas on Twitter:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Happy birthday Shreyas Iyer - the rising star of India, current captain of the KKR. Century on Test debut, almost 1,500 ODI runs at 48.4 average with 15 fifty plus scores in just 33 innings. Happy birthday Shreyas Iyer - the rising star of India, current captain of the KKR. Century on Test debut, almost 1,500 ODI runs at 48.4 average with 15 fifty plus scores in just 33 innings. https://t.co/6gcIJaxFGs

ΝΘᏴᏆͲᎪ🇮🇳🚩❣️💯 @NTH82873844



#ShreyasIyer Happy Birthday To Our Future Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Happy Birthday To Our Future Cricketer Shreyas Iyer🎉💙🎂#ShreyasIyer https://t.co/Wt74qAuUgR

CricBeat @Cric_beat Shreyas played 33 ODI Innings



Most ODI runs for India

(after 33 Innings)



1452 - Shreyas Iyer

1350 - Virat Kohli

1327 - KL Rahul

1303 - Shikhar Dhawan



Shreyas played 33 ODI Innings

Most ODI runs for India

(after 33 Innings)

1452 - Shreyas Iyer

1350 - Virat Kohli

1327 - KL Rahul

1303 - Shikhar Dhawan

Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer

Yashvi🦋 @yashvi41



#HappyBirthdayShreyas Shreyas Iyer is the only Indian to score a century and a half-century on test debut.. Shreyas Iyer is the only Indian to score a century and a half-century on test debut.. 🔥❤️#HappyBirthdayShreyas https://t.co/K1v1BR8iL5

sairus @bojackchan

Shreyas Iyer vs south africa



#HappyBirthdayShreyas



A dream like series.Shreyas Iyer vs south africa A dream like series.Shreyas Iyer vs south africa#HappyBirthdayShreyashttps://t.co/N4qot0dcPc

Shreyas Iyer Fanclub @Hardik02120511

My birthday also comes in first week of December . And I am gifting you my blessings ,and the gift I wanted from you is a in our mont

#ShreyasIyer #indian HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ShreyasIyer15 My birthday also comes in first week of December . And I am gifting you my blessings ,and the gift I wanted from you is ain our mont #December HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ShreyasIyer15 .My birthday also comes in first week of December . And I am gifting you my blessings ,and the gift I wanted from you is a 💯 in our mont #December .#ShreyasIyer #indian https://t.co/3WAi40JnSh

Random Cricket Stats @randomcricstat



600+ runs

55+ batting average

90+ strike rate

6 50+ scores



In 2022, Shreyas Iyer is one of 2 ODI batters with:

600+ runs

55+ batting average

90+ strike rate

6 50+ scores

Happy Birthday to one of India's most consistent ODI batters

vamshi @Vamshi__AA

Very very exciting times ahead for you can't wait to see you performing in upcoming year best wishes for ODI World Cup.I have been your fan since IPL 2015.



All the best for upcoming tournaments.

#HappyBirthdayShreyas Happy Birthday Shreyas IyerVery very exciting times ahead for you can't wait to see you performing in upcoming year best wishes for ODI World Cup.I have been your fan since IPL 2015.All the best for upcoming tournaments. Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer ✨Very very exciting times ahead for you can't wait to see you performing in upcoming year best wishes for ODI World Cup.I have been your fan since IPL 2015.All the best for upcoming tournaments.#HappyBirthdayShreyas https://t.co/SvlmssYv6n

Shaik Khursheed Javed @FadedJaved Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer.



The best thing about Odis is to watch him bat.



Hope u barge into the team for the next wc and win it . Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer.The best thing about Odis is to watch him bat.Hope u barge into the team for the next wc and win it . https://t.co/yr20EX8ZbK

Impressive achievements of Shreyas Iyer so far

In November 2021, Shreyas scored a century and a fifty on his Test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur, making him the first Indian player to achieve the feat. The stylish batter smashed 105 runs in the first innings and 65 in the second in the drawn Test. The debutant was named Player of the Match for his memorable performances.

In the T20I series against Sri Lanka at home in February 2022, Shreyas smashed the record for the most runs for India in a three-match T20I bilateral series. He scored 204 runs in three innings, crossing the half-century mark on all three occasions. The 28-year-old was also undefeated in all three knocks. Shreyas broke the record of Virat Kohli, who scored 199 runs against Australia in 2016.

He also joined Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, and vice-captain KL Rahul on the list of Indian batters to score three consecutive half-centuries in T20Is.

