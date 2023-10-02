Shakib al Hasan declared fit and available for Bangladesh's opening game in 2023 World Cup

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been declared fit for their 2023 World Cup opener against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamshala. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is leading the national team in the ongoing warm-up match against England in Guwahati, confirmed the encouraging piece of news.

The 36-year-old suffered a foot injury ahead of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka while playing football during a practice session, prompting Mehidy Hasan Miraz to step up as captain. Despite Shakib's absence, the Tigers beat Sri Lanka with minimum fuss, achieving the target of 264 in 42 overs.

Shakib remains vital to their chances of going deep in the tournament and is the top run-getter for the country in World Cups, hammering 1146 runs in 29 matches at 45.84 with 2 centuries and 10 fifties. The left-arm spinner is also their highest wicket-taker in tournament history with 34 scalps at 35.94 apiece.

The veteran was also their leading run-getter in the 2019 World Cup, slamming a staggering 606 runs in eight matches at 86.67 and finishing with 11 wickets at 36.27.

Bangladesh's form has been patchy leading into the 2023 World Cup

Bangladesh national cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

The Tigers' form hasn't been the best ahead of the competition as they faced a group-stage exit in the recent Asia Cup edition held in Sri Lanka, eking out their only win of the tournament against India.

Later, Bangladesh, sans Shakib and most of their first-choice players lost the three-game ODI series on their home soil against New Zealand.

Squad for the 2023 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.