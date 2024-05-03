Shamar Joseph makes it to West Indies' squad for T20 World Cup 2024

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has announced the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. Coach Darren Sammy and chief selector Desmond Haynes gathered for a press conference on Friday in Barbados to name the 15-man squad as the co-hosts target a record third T20 World Cup.

There was no place for Obed McCoy and Kyle Mayers, with the duo facing the axe. Shamar Joseph, who impressed with his Test outing in Australia earlier this year, remains the only uncapped player in the squad.

Joseph is currently plying his trade for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. However, his debut didn't go as desired, finishing with figures of 4-0-47-0, including leaking 20 runs in his opening over. Overall, the Guyanese pacer has featured in only three T20s.

Joseph is one of the specialist seamers in the squad along with Alzarri Joseph, Andre Russell, and Jason Holder. The two spinners included are Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie.

Motie, the left-arm spinner, was particularly in the five-game series against England, picking up five scalps in four matches at 23.60. West Indies also have the choice to turn to Roston Chase for his off-spin.

West Indies squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd.

West Indies failed to make it to the main draw of the 2022 T20 World Cup squad

Nicholas Pooran was West Indies' captain during the 2022 T20 World Cup. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the two-time champions had a forgettable time in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad, hosted by Australia. The Men in Maroon had to play the first-round matches, grouped alongside Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Scotland. However, they lost to Scotland and Ireland, facing a shock exit even before entering the main draw.

As far as the upcoming edition goes, Rovman Powell's men are clubbed with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda in Group C. The co-hosts' campaign starts on June 2 against Papua New Guinea in Guyana.

