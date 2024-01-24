“Shane Warne didn’t get that many wickets and that much success in India” – Nasser Hussain as England pick three spinners for first Test vs India

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that England didn’t pick a balanced side as they opted for three spinners against India for the series opener in Hyderabad. The first match of the five-match series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from Thursday, January 25.

Hussain pointed out that even legendary spinner Shane Warne, who picked 34 wickets in nine Tests in India, didn’t enjoy a great record in Indian conditions. He, however, backed the visitors to continue with two inexperienced spinners in Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley.

This is due to a lack of match practice for their go-to spinner Jack Leach. The left-arm spinner Leach, who bagged 18 wickets in four Tests during the last England tour of India, had last played in a one-off Test against Ireland.

On the eve of first Test, Hussain told Sky Sports:

“You look at other countries that try to hit India with spin historically Shane Warne didn’t get that many wickets and that much success in India or be it against the Fab Five and a different Indian batting lineup."

"I would like a more balanced bowling attack, but I guess with Rehan Ahmed's second Test match, hardly debuted. Leach not bowling for a long time, they just feel they need three because, looking at that surface, it’s going to turn.”

The 55-year-old continued:

“Inexperience as well has led to the four spinners option. You’ve got Leach, like you said hasn’t bowled since June-July. You’ve got the two inexperienced lads in Hartley and Rehan Ahmed and you’ve got Joe Root. You think if it would’ve been Swann or Panesar as an example, you could’ve gone with a more balanced side.”

Husain was also unhappy with England leaving James Anderson, who has bagged 34 wickets in 13 Tests in India. He added:

“One seamer, if you lose the toss, say tomorrow and it’s not doing that much and you’re starting with spin, you’re leaving out one of our greatest ever cricketers in Jimmy Anderson, arguably, our greatest ever bowlers in my eyes who has a pretty good record in this subcontinent.”

Meanwhile, former England skipper Michael Atherton pointed out that England have likened debutant Tom Hartley, a left-arm spinner, to Axar Patel ahead of the opening Test. He said:

“But, there’s a lot on the other spinners. Hartley, a debut cap. They think he’s tall and he’s fast. They think he’s kind of Axar Patel equivalent, we shall see. He’s very inexperienced in first class never mind in international terms. And then Rehan Ahmed, who’s had that start when you had that Test in Karachi a year ago.”

Among inexperienced spinners, Hartley has bagged 40 wickets in 20 first-class matches Lancashire. On the other hand, Ahmed picked up seven wickets in Pakistan on his Test debut (his only Test so far) last year.

“Never underestimate or discount on Joe Root” – Michael Atherton on Joe Root’s importance with the ball for England vs India

Michael Atherton lauded Joe Root’s abilities with the ball. He reminisced when the off-spinner returned figures of 5/8 against India last time out, which included the wicket of Rishabh Pant.

The cricketer-turned-commentator was quoted as saying in the same video:

“It’s an amazing team. There’s going to be a lot on the spinners. There are four of them effectively with Joe Root, who I don’t think you should discount. You go back to Ahmedabad in 2021, what did he get? 5/8 or something in six overs. So, when it spins, he bowls fires into the pitch and thinks like a batter. So, never underestimate or discount on Joe Root.”

Overall, Root has bagged eight wickets in 62 overs in India.

England’s playing XI for 1st Test vs India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

