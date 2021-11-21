Shane Warne picks the players who should replace Tim Paine as Australian Test captain and wicket-keeper

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has opined that fast bowler Pat Cummins should replace Tim Paine as Australia's Test captain.

Paine stepped down as the Australian Test skipper earlier this month because of an off-field controversy. According to Shane Warne, Cummins, who is currently Australia's vice-captain in the longest format of the game, should become the new skipper.

In his column for The Daily Telegraph, Warne also named Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis and Alex Carey as potential replacements for Tim Paine as Australia's wicket-keeper.

“Pat Cummins should now be named captain, and either Matt Wade, Josh Inglis or Alex Carey should get their chance to come in and play Paine’s role in the Test team," wrote Shane Warne.

Shane Warne also referred to Tim Paine's inconsistent performances in Test cricket and added that Australia would have needed a new captain soon anyway.

Josh Inglis gets my vote to replace Tim Paine: Shane Warne

Josh Inglis spent time with Shane Warne during his stint with London Spirit in Men's Hundred 2021

While Shane Warne named Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis and Alex Carey as the three candidates to replace Tim Paine as wicket-keeper, the leg-spinner picked Inglis as the number one contender among the three names.

“Inglis gets my vote. He’s got silky smooth hands behind the stumps, he’s a 360 degree player with the bat and coming off three first class hundreds last season for Western Australia. He’s a great team man who I saw first hand at the London Spirit this year. He’s 26. Get him in," added Shane Warne.

Fans should note that Tim Paine is likely to play in the Ashes as a wicket-keeper. He will not be captain, but Cricket Australia have not dropped him from the squad as yet. So it will be interesting to see if Inglis gets an opportunity to play against England this summer.

