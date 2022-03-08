“Our time was robbed, and I wish you would come back to me” - Shane Warne’s daughter Summer posts heartwarming tribute for father

Shane Warne’s daughter Summer has shared a heartwarming tribute to her late father on Instagram, pouring out her emotions for the legendary cricketer.

The Australian spin wizard died on Friday, March 4, at the age of 52, while holidaying in Thailand, leaving the cricketing fraternity in a state of shock and disbelief.

Remembering her father with a lengthy and poignant post on Instagram, Summer wrote:

“There is no words. It feels like I’m dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you’re okay. This can’t be real life. There’s no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this earth. There’s no way that I will never hear your soft voice again telling me that “everything is going to be okay” or how “proud” you are of me, or simply saying “goodnight” or “good morning SJ I’ll see you in the morning, I love you…”

Recalling her last interaction with her father, Summer remembered how they danced and laughed to music. She wrote:

“Moments before the world took you away from me, we were jamming to “Summer of 69”, and “I’ve had the time of my life” Talking about how much you loved that song and seeing your smile light up the whole room while we danced and couldn’t stop laughing at each other. God you made me laugh dad. Little did I know that was the last time I would ever see you dad. I’d do anything to hear that laugh again, anything to hear your voice, anything to have one of your cuddles, anything to be with you again just one last time.”

Regretting that she couldn’t be with her father during his last moments, Summer lamented:

“I wish in your final moments before you went off to heaven and before you took your last breath that I could tell you everything was going to be okay, and to hold your hand and tell you how much I love and look up to you. I took our time for granted dad, and I would do anything to have more time with you on this earth. Our time was robbed, and I wish you would come back to me.”

Concluding her note, she expressed her love for her father wholeheartedly, writing:

“You may not be alive dad, but you will forever live inside my heart; I will cherish the memories till my time is up on this earth and I am reunited with you again. I love you dad, forever and always will be my Father no matter where you are. Love your little girl SJ, and I will continue to make you proud.”

Warne’s son Jackson replied to the touching post and commented:

“I love you summer, I’m always going to be here for you.”

Along with the post, Summer also shared some videos and pictures with her dad, reliving the great times they spent as a family.

Shane Warne's funeral to be held at MCG - Reports

According to media reports, Shane Warne’s state funeral will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). A crowd of 100,000 people is expected to bid a final farewell to the spin king. The public memorial is likely to be held after Warne's family mourn him during a private service.

As per a report in PTI, Warne's manager James Erskine did not confirm the venue for the funeral. However, he admitted that the MCG would be a fitting place to pay tribute to the legend.

“But where else?" Erskine was quoted as telling the 'The Age'.

On Monday, the Thai police released a statement, confirming that the Australian cricket icon died of natural causes.

Edited by Bhargav