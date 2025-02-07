"Sharma kyun raha hai yaar" - India teammate's hilarious reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal after debutant's stunning catch in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his ODI debut for India in the first game of the three-match series between India and England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. While the left-hander did not have a memorable outing with the bat, he grabbed attention in the first innings with a brilliant catch on the field, prompting Axal Patel to react after the match.

Jaiswal pulled off a stunning backward running diving catch to dismiss Ben Duckett, helping the hosts get back into the game after England were off to a fiery start.

After the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Instagram in which Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, and India's fielding coach T Dilip shared their views about Jaiswal's excellent catch.

Axar Patel gave a hilarious reaction, asking Jaiswal to not feel shy after taking a blinder of a catch.

"Aree sharma kyu raha hai yaar. Pakda hai toh pakda hai pura stretch karke. Koi dikkat nahi hai bro. Well catch yaar (Why you are feeling shy. If you have taken the catch putting in a full stretch that is how it is. Nothing to worry)," he said.

Talking further about the catch, Axar revealed that he felt that Yashasvi Jaiswal would not take the catch at one point. However, he lauded him for his effort and commended him for taking a great catch.

"I feel that you (Yashasvi Jaiswal) caught the right person because I was myself in a position looking how our debutant was coming from behind. He looked down once and put a sprint so I thought maybe he lost his focus but the way he stretched and took the catch, I saw the angle and everything. I think it was a great catch," Axar added.

He also spoke about the importance of the catch and how a moment of brilliance on the field can change the momentum of the game.

"To take such a catch on debut and when there is a partnership going on there is a saying that it is about the brilliance in the fielding and then you can see how they were 80 odd for one and then lost 2-3 wickets at 110," the India all-rounder concluded.

Harshit Rana pulls Yashasvi Jaiswal's leg while praising him for his brilliant catch in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, pacer Harshit Rana also made his ODI debut in the same match. Ben Duckett's catch by Jaiswal was taken off Harshit's bowling itself, which also gave the pacer his maiden ODI wicket.

Talking about the catch, Harshit cheekily pulled Yashasvi Jasiwal's leg by saying that he did not have confidence initially that the catch would be taken. However, he then cleared that he was joking and had complete faith in Jaiswal, praising him for the catch.

"I did not have full confidence but when he caught it I got full confidence. (laughingly). No no it is nothing like that. I had full confidence. He has taken brilliant catches before as well," he said in the same video.

India's fielding coach T Dilip also shared his thoughts, highlighting how it was a difficult catch and an important wicket as well. He lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his safe pair of hands.

"I was on the other side and the I saw the ball was going further away. Jaiswal was running but the ball was also moving away. I told myself please catch it, it is an important wicket as well. One good thing was that I had the trust that Jaiswal has good hands. So I thought if he covers ground with his legs he will catch it," he explained.

