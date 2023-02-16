"She is a fearless bowler" - Reema Malhotra lauds Deepti Sharma's match-winning spell in IND vs WI Women's T20 World Cup 2023 clash

Reema Malhotra has lauded Deepti Sharma for bowling a match-winning spell in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 clash between India and the West Indies and highlighted that the off-spinner is a fearless bowler.

Deepti registered figures of 3/15 in her four overs as the Women in Blue restricted the Windies women to 118/6 after Hayley Matthews opted to bat first in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. then chased down the target with six wickets and 11 deliveries to spare to register their second consecutive win in the tournament.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Malhotra was asked about her thoughts on Deepti Sharma's spell, to which she responded:

"She is India's most successful bowler. You should see the pace at which she bowls and the line as well, she knows how to handle pressure. We talk about fearless batters, she is a fearless bowler. As a spinner, you should watch her loop and change of pace, this is Deepti Sharma's strength."

The former Indian all-rounder highlighted that the wily spinner is always a step ahead of the opposition, elaborating:

"At this level, every day you have to think ahead of the batters. Because of videos, you can now read what the opposition bowler is going to bowl, but you are always one step ahead of the batters, which means you have done your homework well."

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Congrats to Deepti Sharma on becoming the leading wicket taker for India in T20i’s. Congrats to Deepti Sharma on becoming the leading wicket taker for India in T20i’s. https://t.co/8fmFXXdaJs

Deepti dismissed the well-set duo of Shemaine Campbelle and Stafanie Taylor in the 14th over of the West Indian innings after the pair had strung together a 73-run partnership for the second wicket. She later castled Afy Fletcher in the final over of the innings to complete her three-wicket haul.

"Deepti Sharma is an extremely vital cog in this Indian team" - Amol Muzumdar

Deepti Sharma is adept at bowling in all phases of a T20 game.

Amol Muzumdar praised Deepti for being proficient in bowling both in the powerplay and at the death, observing:

"I feel Deepti Sharma is an extremely vital cog in this Indian team. The responsibility has been thrown at her, she bowls the first or the second over at times, and today she bowled the last over at the death - the 20th over."

The former Mumbai player added that the Bengal bowler, who was recently recruited by the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023, has lived up to the expectations from her, stating:

"It means this team management has given her responsibility and she is responding well. I feel she is very crucial for India and I congratulate her for reaching the 100-wicket mark."

Deepti became the first Indian bowler to reach the 100-wicket milestone in T20I cricket with her final dismissal in Wednesday's game. She surpassed Poonam Yadav (98) to become the nation's most successful shortest-format bowler across genders.

