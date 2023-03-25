"She has gone under the radar" - Punam Raut lauds Yastika Bhatia's performances in WPL 2023

Punam Raut has praised Yastika Bhatia for her performances in WPL 2023 and pointed out that the Mumbai Indians' (MI) wicketkeeper-batter has flown under the radar.

Yastika scored 21 runs off 18 deliveries to help the Mumbai Indians set a 183-run target for the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Eliminator on Friday, March 24. The MI bowlers then bowled out Alyssa Healy and Co. for 110 to win the game by 72 runs and book their berth in the final against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

During a post-match discussion on Sports18, Raut was asked about her thoughts on Yastika Bhatia's performances in WPL 2023 and whether she expects a big knock from her in the final. She responded:

"She has gone under the radar. She has not got too many opportunities before this. She has played for India as well but didn't get enough chances to prove herself. But the sort of cricket she is playing in the WPL enhances her stature as a batter."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the southpaw scores her runs through conventional cricketing shots, stating:

"There is no risk factor seen in her game. She prefers playing orthodox cricket and is scoring runs doing that only. It will be worth seeing how she fares in the final because quality is known when you play big games."

Raut reckons Yastika might play a substantial knock in the final if she bats with the same intent, elaborating:

"She played a good knock today as well. She couldn't make a very big score but she showed her intent in the shots she played. If she shows the same intent in a big game, she might be able to score runs."

Yastika played a 41-run knock in the Mumbai Indians' eight-wicket win against the Delhi Capitals in the first league phase clash between the two sides. However, she managed just a solitary run in MI's nine-wicket loss in their last meeting against DC.

"There are two sides to every coin" - Reema Malhotra on Yastika Bhatia's mixed returns in WPL 2023

Yastika Bhatia is yet to score a half-century in WPL 2023. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Reema Malhotra feels Yastika Bhatia's performances can be seen from two contrasting viewpoints, explaining:

"There are two sides to every coin. If I were Yastika Bhatia, I would think I have to convert my starts into big scores. This is that chance that makes you a superstar from a star. On the flip side, she plays impactful knocks and goes after doing her job."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that the Mumbai Indians opener might not have made a huge contribution in terms of runs but has played impactful knocks. She said:

"Hayley Matthews was playing slightly slow today but Yastika played an impactful knock. I believe impactful knocks are helpful in T20 cricket, whether it is Shafali Verma or Yastika Bhatia, they do that job. They might not score an eighty or a hundred, but they make 30 to 50 runs that are useful for your team."

Yastika has amassed 210 runs in nine innings at an acceptable strike rate of 111.70 in WPL 2023. Although she hasn't scored a half-century, she has given flying starts to the Mumbai Indians more often than not.

