"She sent me this thing called Medihoney" - Moeen Ali reveals how an NHS worker helped recover from an injury 

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has revealed how an anonymous worker from the National Health Service (NHS) helped him with an injury during the Ashes. The veteran spinner disclosed that the medical professional recommended an anti-bacterial gel to deal with a finger injury.

Moeen, playing his first Test since September 2021, featured in the opening game at Edgbaston. While the off-spinner sent down over 10 overs in the first innings at Edgbaston, he managed only seven in the second due to a blistered finger.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the Warwickshire all-rounder revealed that the medical professional sent him a gel called Medihoney that quickly healed his injury. He said:

"She said she saw the wound and cut on the finger. We want to send you some stuff to help. She sent me this thing called Medihoney. It is a healing anti-bacterial gel made of Manuka honey. It has worked wonders and started healing extremely fast. Now, I will carry on bowling to keep it as hard as it is. I want to keep bowling every two or three days."

The 36-year-old returned for the 3rd Ashes Test at Leeds and played a decisive role in pulling one back for England. Picking up the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in Australia's second innings for minimal runs went a long way in ensuring the hosts' three-wicket win.

"I’m going to email her back after the series" - Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali. (Image Credits: Getty)

Moeen stated that he would get in touch with the NHS health worker after the series because of her generosity, adding:

"She just said she used it herself. She works for the NHS. I’m going to email her back after the series. I find it an amazing thing. I am playing cricket and somebody who has never met me is generous enough to do that. That is why England is an amazing place because of things like that."

The all-rounder has been retained for the 4th Ashes Test in Manchester, which starts on July 19.