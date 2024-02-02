"She wasn't upset about me driving late" - Rishabh Pant opens up on unconditional support from his mother during recovery from car accident

Team India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has opened up about the unconditional love and support he received from his mother during the recovery process after his car accident in December 2022.

The 26-year-old was traveling from Delhi to his hometown, Roorkee, to surprise his mother ahead of the new year when his car crashed into a road divider and caught fire.

Pant suffered several major injuries, including a ligament tear in his right knee and cuts on his forehead. He underwent surgery in Mumbai, followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process, and has been out of action since.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pant detailed the love his mother showered upon him despite being upset by the incident and never faulted him once during recovery.

"For several years, I had been driving home late. I always loved to surprise my mom. I'd reach out of nowhere and tell her, 'Mom, just open the gate, I'm here'. So she was used to me reaching late. She was obviously very upset about the incident but she wasn't upset about me driving late as she knew it was a habit of mine," said Pant.

He added:

"She never faulted me for it and that was very satisfying. That's probably why people say that family understands us the best. Accidents can happen with anyone, anytime."

Despite the horrendous occurrence that has set Pant back in his cricketing career, doctors told him about being fortunate to escape ultimate tragedy.

"At least now, I'm responsible for my mistake" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant expressed relief about driving the car himself and not suffering the ill-fated accident due to someone else's actions.

Following the collision, his car immediately caught fire, leading to the locals passing by to rush to his assistance. Pant was transported to a hospital in Roorkee before being moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment.

"I'm glad that I was driving when the accident happened and not anyone else. If that was the case, then I don't know how I'd have reacted. At least now, I'm responsible for my mistake," said Pant.

Thankfully for the wicket-keeper, his lengthy recovery has reached its final stages, and the 26-year-old is likely to return to action for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming 2024 IPL season.

Being the regular skipper before his accident, Rishabh Pant attended the IPL 2024 auction on December 19 last year.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App