"Sher phir ready hai"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of T20I series between India and Australia

Team India will face on Australia in the five-match T20I series at home, just a few days after losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final against them. It will commence tonight with the first T20I at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Due to the short turnaround, many senior players are rested for the series. Hardik Pandya is unavailable for selection due to an injury he suffered during the World Cup match against Bangladesh.

In Rohit Sharma and Pandya's absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team against Australia. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the gold medal in the Asian Games as Indian captain in September, has been appointed vice-captain.

Fans are looking forward to witnessing several exciting fringe players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Tilak Varma in the series in the absence of seniors like Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. They expressed their anticipation in a unique way by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"This series is important if you see it from that angle"- Aakash Chopra on the 5-match T20I series between India and Australia

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently previewed the five-match T20I series between Team India and Australia.

He opined these games were important for the players to push their case for a permanent place in the first-choice squad as the T20 World Cup is scheduled next year. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said (2:05):

"The World Cup team needs to be selected, so this is an opportunity for you, and you won't get too many chances because you don't have 25 T20Is before the next World Cup. It's good if you make the most of these chances, and consolidate your place, or else you will regret it. This series is important if you see it from that angle."

On Team India's opening combination for the series, Chopra added:

"It's going to be a big question who will open among the three openers - Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It could be a make-or-break series for any of the three or all three.

He felt that Jaiswal might make it to the playing XI but was unsure who would make way for him. Aakash Chopra concluded:

"Considering the runs Yashasvi has scored and the way he plays, you feel he should be played for sure, and that he shouldn't be left out. However, if you don't leave him out, will you leave Ishan Kishan out, or will you leave Ruturaj Gaikwad out?"

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.