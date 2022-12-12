"Shikhar Dhawan's immediate future might be under scrutiny" - Aakash Chopra on whether it is time to think beyond veteran opener

Aakash Chopra feels Shikhar Dhawan's future as India's ODI opener might be under scrutiny over the next few months.

Dhawan endured a dismal ODI tour of Bangladesh, aggregating 18 runs in three innings at a poor strike rate of 51.42. Ishan Kishan's swashbuckling double century in the final ODI would have multiplied the pressure on the veteran opener.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether it is finally time to think beyond Dhawan in ODIs considering the talent at India's disposal in the form of Kishan, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. He responded:

"What you are saying is not illegitimate. Shikhar Dhawan's immediate future might be under scrutiny. I totally agree with that. It is not that he has not scored runs but a time comes in your career, which is not exactly fortunate and you don't want to find yourself standing there."

The former Indian batter highlighted that age might also work against the 37-year-old opener, elaborating:

"Your performance is not that bad but the youngsters have suddenly started performing extremely well. Age is not on your side, they are the youth and suddenly you start finding yourself out of favor. Shikhar Dhawan is very close to that stage."

Dhawan has scored 688 runs at a slightly below-par average of 34.40 and an underwhelming strike rate of 74.21 in 22 innings this year. The left-hander has scored just one half-century in his last 11 innings, which was a 72-run knock against New Zealand in Auckland.

"It is unfortunate" - Aakash Chopra on the likelihood of Shikhar Dhawan missing out in the only format he plays

Shikhar Dhawan is no longer in India's Tests or T20I scheme of things.

Chopra feels Dhawan might be pipped to the post by the likes of Kishan and Gill in the only format he plays. He observed:

"It is unfortunate because he doesn't play Tests and T20Is, plays only one format which he plays extremely well, his numbers are amazing, but at this point in time your question is absolutely justified, that if you have slightly better options, that if you need a left-hander you have Ishan Kishan and if you need a right-hander you have Shubman Gill."

The reputed commentator concluded by observing that the selectors' and team management's thinking will be known over the next few months. He stated:

"KL Rahul is currently batting down the order and you are seeing Rohit Sharma as an opener in any case. So is there a place for Shikhar? The next few months are going to be extremely critical. What is the viewpoint of the new selection committee, what Rohit Sharma and the team management think, we will get to see that."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh A BCCI Source said - "A call on Shikhar Dhawan's future will only be taken after new selection committee is appointed. But Rahul Dravid & Captain Rohit Sharma's view can't be ignored". (To PTI) A BCCI Source said - "A call on Shikhar Dhawan's future will only be taken after new selection committee is appointed. But Rahul Dravid & Captain Rohit Sharma's view can't be ignored". (To PTI)

It might be tough for Dhawan to hold on to his spot as India's ODI opener. His waning returns and the excellent recent performances of Kishan and Gill will make his task even more arduous.

