Shoaib Bashir bizarrely signals for DRS after getting bowled in IND vs ENG 5th Test

There was an unintentionally funny moment towards the end of the India-England Dharamsala Test as Shoaib Bashir asked for a DRS review. It was quite a bizarre scene as the batter was actually bowled. Although England were on the verge of defeat, even Joe Root, at the non-striker’s end broke into a sheepish smile, with his hand on his head.

India beat England by an innings and 64 runs on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9. Facing a deficit of 259 runs, England were bowled out for 195 in their second innings in 48.1 overs as Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 5/77, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two scalps each.

The margin of defeat could have been even bigger for England but for a ninth-wicket stand of 48 between Bashir (13) and Root (84 off 128). The resolute stand was broken when Ravindra Jadeja knocked over the former with one that turned past the bat. Bashir, for some strange reason, signaled for DRS, perhaps thinking that he was out caught behind.

Following Bashir’s dismissal, India wrapped up the match as Root holed out to long-on off stand-in skipper Bumrah’s bowling. England came up with yet another dismal batting effort and succumbed to a huge defeat to concede the Test series by a 4-1 margin.

Shoaib Bashir impressed with the ball in his debut Test series

Playing in his debut Test series, Bashir made a very good impact with the ball in hand. He played three matches and claimed a decent haul of 17 wickets at an average of 33.35.

The 20-year-old picked up four wickets in his debut Test match in Visakhapatnam. He claimed his maiden Test five-fer in Ranchi, picking up 5/119 in the first innings and following it up with 3/79 in the second.

Even as England were hammered by an innings and 64 runs inside three days in Dharamsala, Bashir bowled with a lot of resolve. He claimed another five-fer, registering figures of 5/173 in 46.1 overs.

