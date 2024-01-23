Shoaib Bashir ruled out of 1st Test vs India as visa troubles drags on: Reports

England's preparations ahead of the five-match series against India have taken another hit as rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir has reportedly been ruled out of the opening game. According to The Telegraph, the 20-year-old's fight for visa rumbles on, leading him to miss the training session on Tuesday.

The right-arm off-spinner was unable to travel from Abu Dhabi with the team on Sunday as he was not granted a visa. He was left stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with Stuart Hooper, the newly-appointed England's director of cricket operations.

Bashir was born in Surrey, but has Pakistan heritage, which is thought to be the reason for his delay in visa. His application had been sent in along with other cricketers, shortly after the ECB announced the squad on December 11.

Head coach Brendon McCullum addressed the issue on Monday and was quoted as saying by BBC Sport:

"Things take time, don't they? Everyone is doing what they can. It's a process we need to go through. We're pretty confident that we're close. The time that Bash had with the squad over in Abu Dhabi, where he fitted in seamlessly, will serve him greatly. We're hoping the news will come through today that his visa has been approved, then we'll get him to sink his teeth into this series."

Bashir has been selected in the Test squad on the back of only six first-class matches, where he took 10 wickets at an average of 67. With Bashir's visa delayed, he is unlikely to be match ready even if he arrives to India in time for the first Test.

"It could be anyone random" - Shoaib Bashir explains how he by mistakenly ignored Brendon McCullum's phone call

Brendon McCullum. (Image Credits: Getty)

During an interview with The Telegraph in December, Bashir stated that he cannot be thankful enough for the call-up, but revealed how he by mistakenly ignored McCullum's phone call at first.

"I was like ‘Who is this? It could be anyone random. I didn’t think it was someone winding me up, and I didn’t think much of it until it hit me. Then I was like, ‘Wow, it’s Baz'. Honestly, I can’t put it into words now, and it’s been two or three days. It’s just so special. I’m delighted to have an opportunity – it is crazy, crazy news," the youngster stated.

With bashir likely to be unavailable, it remains to be seen if England hand Tom Hartley a debut to partner Jack Leach in the first Test, which starts in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App