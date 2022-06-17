Create
"Kahi mai sapna toh nahi dekh raha?" - Shocked fans on Twitter react to England's 498-run record against the Netherlands 

Twitter reactions to Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone's carnage in the Netherlands.
Rudransh Khurana
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 17, 2022 08:04 PM IST

England smashed world records left, right and centre at the VRA Cricket Ground on Friday, sending the entire cricketing fraternity into a frenzy.

In the first game of the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, three England batters, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan scored centuries, while Liam Livingstone smashed 66 off just 22 balls to lead them to the highest total in all 50-over cricket - 498/4.

Malan, with his 125 (109) became the third England player to score centuries in all three formats of the game. Buttler (162* off 70) scored the second-fastest ODI century for England (off just 47 balls). Livingstone, meanwhile, hit the fastest ODI fifty for England (off just 17 balls), narrowly missing out on Ab de Villiers' world-record (16 balls).

Twitter reacted to these and many other milestones with wholesale appreciation and some hilarious memes. The following are the best reactions:

no amount of money in the world would get to me to bowl at jos buttler. my ego is fragile enough, thank you very much x
Jos Buttler came to crease after 29.4 overs and still managed to score 160 runs in 70 balls 🥵🔥 #ENGvsNED
England 😳 kahi mai ye sapna to nhi na dekh raha 🙂Livingstone & Buttler OMG 🔥🔥498 IT'S UNBELIEVABLE MAN #ENGvsNED #England Amazing Cricket https://t.co/PUjTTpB90D
Jos Buttler in supreme form playing against this attack 🙏🙏You feel bad for Pieter Seelaar.
Jos Buttler causing more damage to anything Dutch since Schteve McLaren attempted to master the language.
I'm old enough to remember when Sri Lanka got 398 against Kenya and it seemed an unreal score.England have just got 498 now. Stunning. Unbelievable. Jos Buttler is a phenom. Liam Livingstone is 🔥
According to the Kookaburra website, an international white hall costs £120.By my count Jos Buttler has sent 9 out of the ground never to be seen again.That’s over £1,000 worth of cricket balls 😳#bbccricket
"Jos Buttler" is clearly not a real person. As far as I'm concerned the record is now held by Jos Buttler. twitter.com/Ben_Wisden/sta…
someone needs to tell Buttler that the IPL is over #NEDvsENG
Great viewing from Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone there. https://t.co/i3SKBiE6vV
50 OFF 17 BALLS🔥Take a bow Liam Livingstone 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#NEDvENG https://t.co/9c3xg1bsF9
Livingstone is a sick man
Bowling to Liam Livingstone should be declared EXTREME SPORT, ffs!! 😭 #NEDvENG https://t.co/xQ4oS9blSk
Phil Salt gotta be Roy’s successor after the next 50-over WC imo
First time in England’s ODI history that their three batters have scored 100s in the same match - Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler. This feat happened in ODIs only twice before - both times by South Africa (vs WI and IND in 2015). #NEDvsENG
A game of Cricket that even EA cricket can’t compete against. Extra ordinary batting by England to score record-breaking 498 runs in an ODI match. Not to forget an outstanding innings by Jos Butler. #ENGvsNED https://t.co/s7DlfhOo0H
This is one for the 'fill in the missing names in the scorecard' quizzes. 17.06.2022 - The day Logan van Beek denied England! #NEDvENG
England scoring 498 runs against Netherlands. #EngvsNed https://t.co/LuKALxinkN
"Tell us, Grandad, how did you go in that game against England""I protected 500."
Jos Buttler, The freak in white ball format - smashed hundred from just 47 balls including 6 fours and 8 sixes - What a knock. https://t.co/ssjlVeVeFA
Jos Buttler's second-fastest ODI hundred by an Englishman ✅Phil Salt's maiden ODI hundred ✅Dawid Malan becomes the second Englishman to score hundreds in all 3 formats ✅But, Logan van Beek concedes just 7 runs in the 49th over as England fall just 2 short of 500 #ENGvsNED
@CricCrazyJohns Livingstone choked the fastest 50, Buttler choked the fastest 150 and England choked the 500 😭😭😭
Both Livingstone & Buttler had a real chance to break de Villiers record of fastest 50, fastest 100 & fastest 150, but couldn't. Just tells how freakish some of these innings and records are.Nevertheless, great effort from both Buttler & Livingstone here.

How England reached the highest ODI total

Batters in prime form against an inexperienced bowling lineup on short boundaries were always the recipe for something like this. The Dutch got rid of Jason Roy early - for one off seven balls in just the second over. But 25-year-old Salt didn't let the visitors miss Roy.Salt timed his innings to perfection, waiting for deliveries that were either too short or too full and not shying away from expressing himself.

He built a 200-run partnership with Malan and got out trying to further up the ante. Malan then played second-fiddle to Salt and Buttler, who, simply toyed with the bowlers. The hosts bowled to his strengths - mostly short with not much pace - and paid the price.

Malan's wicket brought on skipper Eoin Morgan, who continued his forgettable run with a golden duck. Livingstone, another in-form IPL returnee, hit 33 runs off his first seven balls, providing the perfect finishing touch to England's innings.

Also Read: England create history, score highest-ever 50-over total vs Netherlands

Edited by Samya Majumdar

