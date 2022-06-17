"Kahi mai sapna toh nahi dekh raha?" - Shocked fans on Twitter react to England's 498-run record against the Netherlands 

England smashed world records left, right and centre at the VRA Cricket Ground on Friday, sending the entire cricketing fraternity into a frenzy.

In the first game of the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, three England batters, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan scored centuries, while Liam Livingstone smashed 66 off just 22 balls to lead them to the highest total in all 50-over cricket - 498/4.

Malan, with his 125 (109) became the third England player to score centuries in all three formats of the game. Buttler (162* off 70) scored the second-fastest ODI century for England (off just 47 balls). Livingstone, meanwhile, hit the fastest ODI fifty for England (off just 17 balls), narrowly missing out on Ab de Villiers' world-record (16 balls).

Twitter reacted to these and many other milestones with wholesale appreciation and some hilarious memes. The following are the best reactions:

paige @paigecaunce no amount of money in the world would get to me to bowl at jos buttler. my ego is fragile enough, thank you very much x no amount of money in the world would get to me to bowl at jos buttler. my ego is fragile enough, thank you very much x

Hamza @ExcuzeMiii #ENGvsNED Jos Buttler came to crease after 29.4 overs and still managed to score 160 runs in 70 balls 🥵 Jos Buttler came to crease after 29.4 overs and still managed to score 160 runs in 70 balls 🥵🔥 #ENGvsNED

RAJAT @RajatNarayanSi2 kahi mai ye sapna to nhi na dekh raha 🙂



Livingstone & Buttler OMG



498 IT'S UNBELIEVABLE MAN



#ENGvsNED Englandkahi mai ye sapna to nhi na dekh raha 🙂Livingstone & Buttler OMG498 IT'S UNBELIEVABLE MAN #England Amazing Cricket England 😳 kahi mai ye sapna to nhi na dekh raha 🙂Livingstone & Buttler OMG 🔥🔥498 IT'S UNBELIEVABLE MAN #ENGvsNED #England Amazing Cricket https://t.co/PUjTTpB90D

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12



You feel bad for Pieter Seelaar. Jos Buttler in supreme form playing against this attackYou feel bad for Pieter Seelaar. Jos Buttler in supreme form playing against this attack 🙏🙏You feel bad for Pieter Seelaar.

Dan Whiting @TheMiddleStump Jos Buttler causing more damage to anything Dutch since Schteve McLaren attempted to master the language. Jos Buttler causing more damage to anything Dutch since Schteve McLaren attempted to master the language.

Saurabh Somani @saurabh_42



England have just got 498 now. Stunning. Unbelievable. Jos Buttler is a phenom. Liam Livingstone is I'm old enough to remember when Sri Lanka got 398 against Kenya and it seemed an unreal score.England have just got 498 now. Stunning. Unbelievable. Jos Buttler is a phenom. Liam Livingstone is I'm old enough to remember when Sri Lanka got 398 against Kenya and it seemed an unreal score.England have just got 498 now. Stunning. Unbelievable. Jos Buttler is a phenom. Liam Livingstone is 🔥

Henry Moeran @henrymoeranBBC



By my count Jos Buttler has sent 9 out of the ground never to be seen again.



That’s over £1,000 worth of cricket balls



#bbccricket According to the Kookaburra website, an international white hall costs £120.By my count Jos Buttler has sent 9 out of the ground never to be seen again.That’s over £1,000 worth of cricket balls According to the Kookaburra website, an international white hall costs £120.By my count Jos Buttler has sent 9 out of the ground never to be seen again.That’s over £1,000 worth of cricket balls 😳#bbccricket

Dave Tickner @tickerscricket Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden



#NEDvENG Jos Buttler's 47-ball ODI hundred sees him just miss out on taking the record for England's fastest ODI hundred from Jos Buttler (46 balls v Pakistan, 2015), but he does take second place, pushing Jos Buttler (50 balls v Pakistan, 2019) into third Jos Buttler's 47-ball ODI hundred sees him just miss out on taking the record for England's fastest ODI hundred from Jos Buttler (46 balls v Pakistan, 2015), but he does take second place, pushing Jos Buttler (50 balls v Pakistan, 2019) into third#NEDvENG "Jos Buttler" is clearly not a real person. As far as I'm concerned the record is now held by Jos Buttler. twitter.com/Ben_Wisden/sta… "Jos Buttler" is clearly not a real person. As far as I'm concerned the record is now held by Jos Buttler. twitter.com/Ben_Wisden/sta…

Gaurav Kalra @gauravkalra75 someone needs to tell Buttler that the IPL is over #NEDvsENG someone needs to tell Buttler that the IPL is over #NEDvsENG

Cricket Mate 🏏 @CricketMate_ Great viewing from Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone there. Great viewing from Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone there. https://t.co/i3SKBiE6vV

England’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



Take a bow Liam Livingstone 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



#NEDvENG 50 OFF 17 BALLSTake a bow Liam Livingstone 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 50 OFF 17 BALLS🔥Take a bow Liam Livingstone 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#NEDvENG https://t.co/9c3xg1bsF9

Rory Dollard @thervd Livingstone is a sick man Livingstone is a sick man

Vedant @thatcrickettguy #NEDvENG Bowling to Liam Livingstone should be declared EXTREME SPORT, ffs!! Bowling to Liam Livingstone should be declared EXTREME SPORT, ffs!! 😭 #NEDvENG https://t.co/xQ4oS9blSk

jimbo @cricketjim1 Phil Salt gotta be Roy’s successor after the next 50-over WC imo Phil Salt gotta be Roy’s successor after the next 50-over WC imo

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad First time in England’s ODI history that their three batters have scored 100s in the same match - Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler. This feat happened in ODIs only twice before - both times by South Africa (vs WI and IND in 2015). #NEDvsENG First time in England’s ODI history that their three batters have scored 100s in the same match - Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler. This feat happened in ODIs only twice before - both times by South Africa (vs WI and IND in 2015). #NEDvsENG

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit A game of Cricket that even EA cricket can’t compete against. Extra ordinary batting by England to score record-breaking 498 runs in an ODI match. Not to forget an outstanding innings by Jos Butler. #ENGvsNED A game of Cricket that even EA cricket can’t compete against. Extra ordinary batting by England to score record-breaking 498 runs in an ODI match. Not to forget an outstanding innings by Jos Butler. #ENGvsNED https://t.co/s7DlfhOo0H

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 This is one for the 'fill in the missing names in the scorecard' quizzes. 17.06.2022 - The day Logan van Beek denied England! #NEDvENG This is one for the 'fill in the missing names in the scorecard' quizzes. 17.06.2022 - The day Logan van Beek denied England! #NEDvENG

Jarrod Kimber @ajarrodkimber "Tell us, Grandad, how did you go in that game against England"



"I protected 500." "Tell us, Grandad, how did you go in that game against England""I protected 500."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jos Buttler, The freak in white ball format - smashed hundred from just 47 balls including 6 fours and 8 sixes - What a knock. Jos Buttler, The freak in white ball format - smashed hundred from just 47 balls including 6 fours and 8 sixes - What a knock. https://t.co/ssjlVeVeFA

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07

Phil Salt's maiden ODI hundred

Dawid Malan becomes the second Englishman to score hundreds in all 3 formats



But, Logan van Beek concedes just 7 runs in the 49th over as England fall just 2 short of 500 Jos Buttler's second-fastest ODI hundred by an EnglishmanPhil Salt's maiden ODI hundredDawid Malan becomes the second Englishman to score hundreds in all 3 formatsBut, Logan van Beek concedes just 7 runs in the 49th over as England fall just 2 short of 500 #ENGvsNED Jos Buttler's second-fastest ODI hundred by an Englishman ✅Phil Salt's maiden ODI hundred ✅Dawid Malan becomes the second Englishman to score hundreds in all 3 formats ✅But, Logan van Beek concedes just 7 runs in the 49th over as England fall just 2 short of 500 #ENGvsNED

oneheisenberg @Saniul_ @CricCrazyJohns Livingstone choked the fastest 50, Buttler choked the fastest 150 and England choked the 500 @CricCrazyJohns Livingstone choked the fastest 50, Buttler choked the fastest 150 and England choked the 500 😭😭😭

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Both Livingstone & Buttler had a real chance to break de Villiers record of fastest 50, fastest 100 & fastest 150, but couldn't. Just tells how freakish some of these innings and records are.



Nevertheless, great effort from both Buttler & Livingstone here. Both Livingstone & Buttler had a real chance to break de Villiers record of fastest 50, fastest 100 & fastest 150, but couldn't. Just tells how freakish some of these innings and records are.Nevertheless, great effort from both Buttler & Livingstone here.

How England reached the highest ODI total

Batters in prime form against an inexperienced bowling lineup on short boundaries were always the recipe for something like this. The Dutch got rid of Jason Roy early - for one off seven balls in just the second over. But 25-year-old Salt didn't let the visitors miss Roy.Salt timed his innings to perfection, waiting for deliveries that were either too short or too full and not shying away from expressing himself.

He built a 200-run partnership with Malan and got out trying to further up the ante. Malan then played second-fiddle to Salt and Buttler, who, simply toyed with the bowlers. The hosts bowled to his strengths - mostly short with not much pace - and paid the price.

Malan's wicket brought on skipper Eoin Morgan, who continued his forgettable run with a golden duck. Livingstone, another in-form IPL returnee, hit 33 runs off his first seven balls, providing the perfect finishing touch to England's innings.

