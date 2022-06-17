"Kahi mai sapna toh nahi dekh raha?" - Shocked fans on Twitter react to England's 498-run record against the Netherlands 

England smashed world records left, right and centre at the VRA Cricket Ground on Friday, sending the entire cricketing fraternity into a frenzy.
In the first game of the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, three England batters, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan scored centuries, while Liam Livingstone smashed 66 off just 22 balls to lead them to the highest total in all 50-over cricket - 498/4.
Malan, with his 125 (109) became the third England player to score centuries in all three formats of the game. Buttler (162* off 70) scored the second-fastest ODI century for England (off just 47 balls). Livingstone, meanwhile, hit the fastest ODI fifty for England (off just 17 balls), narrowly missing out on Ab de Villiers' world-record (16 balls).
How England reached the highest ODI total
Batters in prime form against an inexperienced bowling lineup on short boundaries were always the recipe for something like this. The Dutch got rid of Jason Roy early - for one off seven balls in just the second over. But 25-year-old Salt didn't let the visitors miss Roy.Salt timed his innings to perfection, waiting for deliveries that were either too short or too full and not shying away from expressing himself.
He built a 200-run partnership with Malan and got out trying to further up the ante. Malan then played second-fiddle to Salt and Buttler, who, simply toyed with the bowlers. The hosts bowled to his strengths - mostly short with not much pace - and paid the price.
Malan's wicket brought on skipper Eoin Morgan, who continued his forgettable run with a golden duck. Livingstone, another in-form IPL returnee, hit 33 runs off his first seven balls, providing the perfect finishing touch to England's innings.
