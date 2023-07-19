Short-ball barrage sinks Travis Head as Stuart Broad celebrates 600th Test wicket in 4th Ashes 2023 Test

Stuart Broad became only the second pacer ever in the history of Test cricket to pick up 600 wickets when he dismissed Travis Head on day 1 of the ongoing Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday, July 19.

Head's weakness against the short ball is well-documented and Broad got a short delivery to make the southpaw uncomfortable. He tried to fend the ball away towards square leg, but could only get a top edge that flew towards deep fine leg.

Joe Root covered a good amount of ground and completed a fine catch to help Stuart Broad reach the 600-wicket landmark. The veteran pacer was understandably ecstatic as it was a truly remarkable achievement.

Stuart Broad has been the pick of England bowlers so far

After asking Australia to bat first, England might not consider themselves to be in the most ideal position at the time of writing. However, timely strikes from Stuart Broad and others have helped them keep Australia in check.

Broad dismissed Usman Khawaja early on in the innings, but almost every other Australian batter could be guilty of not converting the start into a big score. Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne & Travis Head all once again looked really good but would be absolutely livid to miss out on what seems to be a good batting track.

Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green are currently at the crease and have already gone past the half-century stand. The visitors bat deep and they would hope that they somehow get past the score of at least 350 to be in some sort of position to try and dominate the game.

England, on the other hand, will know about Australia's batting depth and will want to continue chipping away with wickets at regular intervals in what has already been a great first day.