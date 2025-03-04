"Should we change the jersey color from blue to something else?" - Aakash Chopra on how India can stop Travis Head in 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Men in Blue need to plan proactively to dismiss Travis Head in their 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Australia. He even wondered whether India should wear a different color jersey as the Australian opener tends to destroy opponents in blue attire.

India will square off against Australia in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Head, who played a match-winning knock in the 2023 ODI World Cup final between the two sides, will likely open for the Aussies.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener light-heartedly questioned whether Rohit Sharma and company shouldn't wear blue in Tuesday's game due to Head's presence in the opposition.

"The pain of whatever happened on 19 November 2023 is there today as well. We don't have to take revenge but need to change the result. Can we catch Australia on this Dubai pitch because we have won all three games, and they have reached here after winning just one match? However, who will stop Travis Head? Should we change the jersey color from blue to something else?" he said (0:05).

Chopra suggested a few approaches India could adopt against the destructive opener.

"I have decided that I won't wear blue. I will wear black clothes and go. However, how to stop Travis Head? Firstly, bowl around the stump and close to him. Try bouncers at the start and bring spin without wasting any time. Proactivity is needed here," he observed.

Although the short ball is known to be Head's Achilles heel, India haven't been able to use the tactic effectively against him. The Men in Blue could target the left-handed batter with spin, especially considering the likely presence of four spinners in their playing XI.

"Travis Head will keep hitting till the time he stays" - Aakash Chopra on opener's threat in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Travis Head smashed 137 runs off 120 deliveries in Australia's six-wicket win in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Travis Head will take the attack to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final.

"Travis Head will keep hitting till the time he stays, and you will keep breathing hard till the time he keeps hitting because he is that kind of a player. Some people are great and some are demons. I am talking metaphorically, we don't insult anyone at all," he said (11:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator light-heartedly requested the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener to get dismissed cheaply in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final, considering his lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

"However, he is that demon. Something happens to him whenever he plays against India. My brother, I request you with folded hands, we remember the WTC final, BGT, the World Cup final, please stop. We have given you a good IPL contract. Please respect the huge money we are paying you and get out," Chopra observed.

SRH retained Head for ₹14 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Heinrich Klaasen (₹23 crore) and Pat Cummins (₹18 crore) were the only players retained by the franchise for a bigger sum.

