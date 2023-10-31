"Shouldn’t be playing" - Kevin Pietersen wants England to drop Dawid Malan in favour of Harry Brook for remaining 2023 World Cup matches

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen believes that Jos Buttler and Co. must make some changes to their lineup following their fifth loss in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Pietersen opined that opening batter Dawid Malan should be dropped for the remaining games. He also mentioned that 24-year-old batter Harry Brook has to be a sure starter for the defending champions.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that with Malan out, skipper Jos Buttler should promote himself to the top of the order. Pietersen wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"When I was asked who I’d drop from England’s team when I said Brook should have been in, I said Malan. I stand by that even more now. Buttler should be up the top, Malan shouldn’t be playing and Brook has to start EVERY SINGLE GAME!"

It is worth mentioning that Dawid Malan is the leading run-getter for England in the ongoing ICC event. The southpaw has mustered 236 runs in six outings at an average of 39.99. He scored 140 off 107 against Bangladesh, where England secured a 137-run win.

Harry Brook was a last-minute addition in England's World Cup squad

Harry Brook failed to make the cut in England's provisional squad for the 2023 World Cup in India. However, the talented youngster was later added to the final 15-member roster, replacing senior opener Jason Roy.

The right-handed batter scored 25 runs in England's opening game of the showpiece event against New Zealand. He followed it with a 20-run knock against Bangladesh.

Brook was the top performer with the bat for his team in their clash against Afghanistan, mustering 66 runs. However, he lost his place in the playing XI after being dismissed for 17 against South Africa.

England find themselves at the bottom of the 2023 World Cup points table, with just a solitary win to their name from six games. They take on arch-rivals Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4.