"Showing unnecessary aggression" - Fans divided over Mohammed Siraj trying to get under Steve Smith's skin on Day 2 of WTC 2023 final

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj resorted to psychological warfare in an attempt to get under the skin of Australia's Steve Smith on Day 2 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final at The Oval on Thursday, June 8.

Smith made life difficult for the Indian bowlers with his batting exploits, smashing a brilliant century in the first innings. Siraj was seen adopting an aggressive approach against the well-set batter, and the two were spotted exchanging a few words in the middle.

It is worth mentioning that Siraj looked visibly frustrated after Smith backed away when he was in the middle of his run-up in the 86th over of Australia's first innings.

Furthermore, in the 94th, Smith defended a full-length ball back to Siraj. The speedster collected the ball and threw it to the keeper in anger. The Aussie batter had the last laugh as he completed the over with two back-to-back fours.

While the situation has not yet escalated any further, a number of fans have slammed the Indian pacer for his behavior. However, opinions have been divided, with some fans appreciating the bowler for his fiery attitude.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Troll cricket unlimitedd @TUnlimitedd Siraj has a terrible attitude! Steve Smith didn't even say a world and he's trying to act oversmart with someone who's already batting on 111*. His poor behaviour will prevent him from having a long and great career for India! Siraj has a terrible attitude! Steve Smith didn't even say a world and he's trying to act oversmart with someone who's already batting on 111*. His poor behaviour will prevent him from having a long and great career for India!

Patriotic Indian @WishMaster2019 @mufaddal_vohra The problem with Siraj is , he thinks he is established player like Mc Grath , Brett Lee , Anderson , Broad ... If these players sledge than its a different story , they have achieved a lot but what's Siraj done , He needs to earn the respect first by playing good cricket . @mufaddal_vohra The problem with Siraj is , he thinks he is established player like Mc Grath , Brett Lee , Anderson , Broad ... If these players sledge than its a different story , they have achieved a lot but what's Siraj done , He needs to earn the respect first by playing good cricket .

Anish Padhye @PadhyeAnish @mufaddal_vohra Steve Smith was not involved anywhere... It was Siraj being unnecessarily arrogant @mufaddal_vohra Steve Smith was not involved anywhere... It was Siraj being unnecessarily arrogant

Vaibhav @vaibhav06p @mufaddal_vohra One good IPL season and the guy has the attitude of Michael Holding. @mufaddal_vohra One good IPL season and the guy has the attitude of Michael Holding.

Sanjumon @starringSANJU @mufaddal_vohra Siraj is bringing in the much needed intensity.. It's clear that he needs this game badly.. Hope all bowlers and fielders bring the heat and keep talking for every ball @mufaddal_vohra Siraj is bringing in the much needed intensity.. It's clear that he needs this game badly.. Hope all bowlers and fielders bring the heat and keep talking for every ball

Extra Cover🏏 @LawlSagittarius @TweetinderKaul But some are complaining about Siraj energy n aggression. I mean that is integral to his game and help the team to get wickets. Like it or not. @TweetinderKaul But some are complaining about Siraj energy n aggression. I mean that is integral to his game and help the team to get wickets. Like it or not.

pmittra_16 @pmittra_16 Cmon dude it's a final there should be some heat #Siraj Cmon dude it's a final there should be some heat #Siraj

Saurabh @realsaurabh69 I don't care about aggression or overreacting whatever you call but siraj is performing and got us breakthrough after 285 runs partnership and that's what matters the most right now #siraj#indvsaus I don't care about aggression or overreacting whatever you call but siraj is performing and got us breakthrough after 285 runs partnership and that's what matters the most right now #siraj#indvsaus

Notably, Siraj provided a major breakthrough in the opening session on Day 2 by breaking the 285-run stand between Smith and Travis Head. He removed Head with a short delivery.

The left-handed batter failed to get the desired connection on the pull shot, only managing to get a glove. He departed after a well-made 163 as KS Bharat completed the catch behind the stumps.

Steve Smith was dismissed after scoring 121 runs off 268 balls

Steve Smith's wonderful innings came to an end in the 99th over. It was Shardul Thakur who once again stepped up to claim an important wicket, giving Rohit Sharma and Co. a glimmer of hope.

The right-arm seamer bowled a length ball outside the off stump. Smith could have easily left the ball, but he poked at it. He ended up getting a thick edge, and the ball crashed onto his stumps.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Lord Shardul Thakur does it again, gets the big fish.



Steve Smith departs after a superb innings



387/6



#WTC23 #AUSvIND #CricketTwitter WICKET!Lord Shardul Thakur does it again, gets the big fish.Steve Smith departs after a superb innings387/6 WICKET! 💥Lord Shardul Thakur does it again, gets the big fish. Steve Smith departs after a superb innings 👏🇦🇺 387/6 #WTC23 #AUSvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/3NfofO6NzN

While Australia dominated the opening day of the WTC 2023, the Indian bowlers have bounced back on the second day, picking up crucial wickets in the first session.

