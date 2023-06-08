"Showing unnecessary aggression" - Fans divided over Mohammed Siraj trying to get under Steve Smith's skin on Day 2 of WTC 2023 final

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj resorted to psychological warfare in an attempt to get under the skin of Australia's Steve Smith on Day 2 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final at The Oval on Thursday, June 8.
Smith made life difficult for the Indian bowlers with his batting exploits, smashing a brilliant century in the first innings. Siraj was seen adopting an aggressive approach against the well-set batter, and the two were spotted exchanging a few words in the middle.
It is worth mentioning that Siraj looked visibly frustrated after Smith backed away when he was in the middle of his run-up in the 86th over of Australia's first innings.
Furthermore, in the 94th, Smith defended a full-length ball back to Siraj. The speedster collected the ball and threw it to the keeper in anger. The Aussie batter had the last laugh as he completed the over with two back-to-back fours.
While the situation has not yet escalated any further, a number of fans have slammed the Indian pacer for his behavior. However, opinions have been divided, with some fans appreciating the bowler for his fiery attitude.
Notably, Siraj provided a major breakthrough in the opening session on Day 2 by breaking the 285-run stand between Smith and Travis Head. He removed Head with a short delivery.
The left-handed batter failed to get the desired connection on the pull shot, only managing to get a glove. He departed after a well-made 163 as KS Bharat completed the catch behind the stumps.
Steve Smith was dismissed after scoring 121 runs off 268 balls
Steve Smith's wonderful innings came to an end in the 99th over. It was Shardul Thakur who once again stepped up to claim an important wicket, giving Rohit Sharma and Co. a glimmer of hope.
The right-arm seamer bowled a length ball outside the off stump. Smith could have easily left the ball, but he poked at it. He ended up getting a thick edge, and the ball crashed onto his stumps.
While Australia dominated the opening day of the WTC 2023, the Indian bowlers have bounced back on the second day, picking up crucial wickets in the first session.
