Shreyas Iyer drops Rachin Ravindra on 29 in the deep during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy Final [Watch]

Team India's Shreyas Iyer spilled a valuable opportunity in the deep to hand Rachin Ravindra a lifeline in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The in-form left-handed batter was batting on 29, and was already dropped by Mohammed Shami earlier in the innings.

After a watchful start, Ravindra broke the shackles with a flurry of boundaries against Hardik Pandya in the fourth over, and was looking threatening. The leading run-scorer of the tournament grew in confidence with each passing over as he made the most of the fielding restrictions.

The onslaught forced India skipper Rohit Sharma to bring on Varun Chakaravarthy in the sixth over. After dealing with his opening over by scoring a set of singles, Ravindra took the mystery spinner on in the eighth over. The left-handed batter tried to play the slog sweep, but could not get a solid connection, and top-edged it towards mid-wicket.

Iyer, patrolling the deep square leg area, ran full throttle to his right, and made it in time to meet the ball's projected trajectory. However, he could not execute the catching bit as the ball spilled from his hands while he put in a half-dive.

Have a look at the dropped catch right here:

Iyer has been one of the better fielders for India in the Champions Trophy campaign so far, even winning the best fielder medal for his contribution in the semi-final against Australia. He had pulled off a direct hit to dismiss Alex Carey towards the dying stages of the innings, which made a huge impact on the eventual target.

Rachin Ravindra dismissed for 37 in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Rachin Ravindra survived the remainder of the first powerplay after the dropped catches. Team India had made the first breakthrough right after Iyer spilled the chance in the deep. Varun Chakaravarthy trapped Will Young plumb to break the partnership for the opening wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav was brought into the attack in the 11th over, and the left-arm wrist spinner struck straightaway by casting Rachin Ravindra. The left-handed batter was bamboozled after failing to pick the googly. The ball breached the gap between the bat and the pad to end Ravindra's stay at the crease. He scored 37 runs off 29 deliveries, recording four fours and a six.

