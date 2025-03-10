Shreyas Iyer embraces his mother after India clinch 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer shared an emotional embrace with his mother Rohini Iyer after the Men in Blue triumphed over New Zealand by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. The match was played on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After being asked to bowl first, India restricted New Zealand to 251 runs in their 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy taking two wickets each.

In the chase, captain Rohit Sharma was instrumental, scoring 76 off 83 balls. Shreyas Iyer (48) and Axar Patel (29) provided vital contributions. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 34, leading India to a four-wicket victory with an over to spare.

As the team erupted in celebration following their thrilling victory, middle-order batter Shreyas was seen sharing a heartwarming hug with his mother.

Here’s a video of the moment:

Shreyas finished the tournament as India's top scorer and second overall. He scored 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60, including two half-centuries, finishing just behind the Player of the Tournament, Rachin Ravindra (NZ), who amassed 263 runs in four innings at an average of 65.75, including two centuries.

“Immensely satisfying to contribute” - Shreyas Iyer reflects as India's win in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Shreyas Iyer had a stellar 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, playing several crucial knocks, including a vital 48 off 62 balls in the final, which featured two fours and as many sixes.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the victory, Shreyas expressed his satisfaction in contributing to the team's success. The 30-year-old said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“Feeling ecstatic. This is my first ICC trophy, kinda overwhelmed looking at each and every one in the dressing room. I love to go under pressure, I thrive. Not able to get a big one but immensely satisfying to contribute to win. These are the lucky earrings, they'll stay on.”

The right-handed batter will next be seen on the field when he captains Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025, starting on March 22.

