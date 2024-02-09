Shreyas Iyer has no fitness issues, likely to be dropped because of poor form: Reports

Shreyas Iyer is likely to be dropped from the remaining three Tests against England due to his poor form and not injury issues, according to CricketNext.

Shreyas got starts in all four innings of the first two Tests but failed to go past the half-century mark. There were concerns regarding his place in the side, especially in light of KL Rahul's expected comeback to the team for the third Test in Rajkot.

However, earlier in the day, The Indian Express reported that Shreyas would miss the remainder of the series as he was facing stiffness in his back and was set to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for rehab.

“Injury issues? What are we saying?" CricketNext quoted a BCCI official saying. "Did you not see his run-out of Ben Stokes? Fact is runs are just not coming and more is expected from the young middle-order batter. That is the biggest concern and the issue at the moment. He faced over 50 deliveries in three of his four innings and the concern is that runs just haven’t come."

The BCCI is expected to announce the squad for the remaining Tests on Friday, which should give more clarity on the issue through an official statement.

Clearances awaited for Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul

The official in the report also stated the BCCI was waiting for fitness clearances on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, who missed the previous Test due to minor injuries.

"We are waiting for clearances and updates on Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul and that is what led to the delay in selectors announcing the squad. We are talking about two big players so it’s important to get a clear picture on both of them before going ahead with the team selection for the series,” the official said.

The third Test will begin on February 15 in Rajkot.

