IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer to get full salary despite missing the entire season

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer, who is set to miss this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury, will receive his full salary of ₹7 crores. The 26-year-old will be eligible to receive this compensation as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Player Insurance policy.

According to this policy introduced in 2011, centrally contracted players will be allowed compensation if they miss the IPL due to an injury or an accident. This compensation is adjusted according to the player's contract amount and the number of games he missed.

Since Shreyas Iyer was injured while on national duty, a clause in this policy allows him to claim his entire salary of ₹7 crores.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have named Rishabh Pant as their stand-in skipper for this season.

Shreyas Iyer to undergo a surgery

Earlier, during the 1st ODI between India and England in Pune, Shreyas Iyer partially dislocated his shoulder while attempting to dive to stop the ball from reaching the boundary.

He immediately left the field, and subsequent scans revealed that he would be away from the game for at least a couple of months. The cricketer is to undergo surgery to treat the injury on April 8.

Apart from the IPL, this injury also keeps Shreyas Iyer's county stint prospects on the line. A few days ago, he inked a deal with English county team Lancashire and was supposed to represent them in the Royal London One-Day Cup later this year.

In a press release, the Lancashire team informed that Shreyas Iyer is set to fly to England on July 15. But with this injury, it is likely he will miss at least a part of the tournament.

In his absence, Shreyas Iyer is confident that Rishabh Pant will lead the Capitals successfully in IPL 2021.

"When I sustained the shoulder injury, and the Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh Pant would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make this an amazing season with our absolutely incredible team. I'm going to miss the team tremendously and will be cheering for them throughout," he said.

The Delhi Capitals had a good campaign last time out as they reached the final of the 2020 edition. They will be hoping to go one step further this time.

