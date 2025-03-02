Shreyas Iyer gets out to a short-pitched ball by Will O'Rourke for 79 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer perished after a well-made 79 in the 2025 Champions Trophy group-stage match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2. His crucial knock helped India recover from a top-order collapse in the powerplay after being put into bat first by Mitchell Santner.

Iyer, fresh off a match-winning fifty against Pakistan, came into bat in the sixth over with the score reading 22-2. He was tasked with tackling the middle overs with Axar Patel as New Zealand looked to make further inroads. The right-handed batter took his time, and batted according to the situation to build onto his start. He converted that into his 22nd ODI fifty, helping India build a foundation.

Iyer ramped up the scoring after reaching the landmark. He hit two sixes in the space of eight deliveries to enter the 70s, and inch closer to a memorable hundred. However, in the 37th over of the innings, Iyer tried to take on a bouncer by Will O'Rourke.

The tall pacer's quick short-pitched delivery climbed and rushed onto Iyer as he strung together an unconvincing pull shot. The batter was not in command of the stroke by any means, even losing his grip on the bat handle as the ball lobbed up in the air to find Will Young in the outfield.

The New Zealand batter almost spilled the ball while attempting the catch, but maintained his composure to clinch the ball in the second attempt.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Shreyas Iyer's 98-ball 79 included four fours and two sixes. His knock helped India recover from a perilous situation at 30-3 in the seventh over.

Team India spiraling after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal as New Zealand wage a comeback

The Men in Blue were slowly switching gears after having survived the majority of the middle overs through the partnership between Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer. Although the all-rounder was dismissed in the 30th over, India were well-placed with Iyer and KL Rahul in the middle.

But, KL Rahul also followed suit soon after Iyer's dismissal as New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner struck in his eight over. As of writing, the second powerplay has come to a close, with the score reading 185-6. The all-rounder pair of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are currently at the crease.

