Shreyas Iyer could miss Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy for Mumbai through injury

As per recent reports, India international Shreyas Iyer could miss the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy for Mumbai, due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Australia. Iyer will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore to start his rehabilitation.

The Delhi Capitals man has been in Dubai since touring Australia for three ODIs and three T20Is. It is believed that Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder while fielding in the second ODI against Australia in Sydney. However, it didn't seem severe at the time, as he carried on playing.

Shreyas Iyer had injured his shoulder even in the IPL against Rajasthan Royals. However, he recovered and helped his side get to the finals, where they were beaten by defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Shreyas Iyer's absence is a big setback for Mumbai

Iyer was recently named captain of one of the four teams released by Mumbai Cricket Association. The four teams will play three practice games each among themselves. Based on that, selector Salil Ankola and his committee will pick the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. With Iyer now being a doubt after his shoulder injury, this is certainly a massive setback for the Mumbai team.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy will start from January 10 next year, and matches will be played across seven different venues. The domestic T20 tournament will finish on January 31.

Remembering the legendary Syed Mushtaq Ali ji on his 106th birth anniversary. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JBBGoVGp28 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 17, 2020

How did Shreyas Iyer perform in Australia recently?

Shreyas Iyer played in all three ODIs against Australia recently. He managed scores of 2, 38 and 19, as India lost the three-match ODI series 2-1.

The 26-year-old did make a small, but vital contribution in the 2nd T20I against Australia, which India won. Iyer managed to score 12* off five deliveries at the back end of the innings while India were chasing 195 for victory.

Shreyas Iyer's Australia tour ended on a sour note though, as he was dismissed for a golden duck by Mitchell Swepson in the 3rd and final T20I.