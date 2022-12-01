"Shreyas Iyer in ODI cricket is a dynamite" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shreyas Iyer for his consistent performances in ODI cricket and wants the Mumbai player to have a regular spot in India's full-strength batting lineup.

Iyer amassed 129 runs at an excellent average of 64.50 and an impressive strike rate of 95.55 in two innings in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand. He played a 49-run knock in the final game in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30, which did not yield a result due to rain.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the takeaways for India from the ODIs versus the Kiwis. He said this about Shreyas Iyer:

"The biggest learning in my opinion was Shreyas Iyer in ODI cricket, he is a different beast. Honestly speaking, I feel we all need to understand that all formats are different.

"So don't measure all formats in the same way, every player is different and Shreyas Iyer in ODI cricket is a dynamite."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the general impression is that Iyer has weaknesses against bouncers and swinging or seaming deliveries, observing:

"You feel that he gets slightly stuck when you do short-pitched bowling against him or if the ball is moving a lot, his playing style is like that, he looks a little loose, although he has a century on debut in Tests."

Chopra added, however, that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper overcomes those issues when playing 50-over cricket:

"Which guy can be so consistent in ODI cricket or any form of cricket if we talk about New Zealand? This guy is consistent. If we keep the T20Is aside, in ODI cricket he is just sensational.

"He consistently scores runs, gets troubled by the short ball but he manages it in ODIs. We have seen him get stuck many times in T20 cricket."

Shreyas has scored 1428 runs at an excellent average of 49.24 and an equally impressive strike rate of 98.21 in 36 ODIs. He has struck two centuries and 13 half-centuries in 32 innings.

"Make a place for him for sure" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is part of India's squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Chopra acknowledged that Iyer might not get to bat at No. 3 in India's full-strength ODI side. However, he wants the team management to accommodate him in the playing XI. The reputed commentator stated:

"When the main team players return and Shreyas Iyer is very lucky that he is going to Bangladesh as well, I am not saying make him bat at No. 3 because that is Kohli's number, but make a place for him for sure."

Virat Kohli will likely bat at No. 3 in the ODI series against Bangladesh. With Suryakumar Yadav rested for the tour, Iyer might get to bat at No. 4 in the three ODIs against the Tigers. Rishabh Pant, if he makes the playing XI, might have to bat at No. 5 or lower in such a scenario.

