"We saw that even in the ODI World Cup" - Anil Kumble picks India's most reliable one-day batter after 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Former India leg spinner Anil Kumble has agreed to an observation about Shreyas Iyer being the most reliable batter in the current Men in Blue ODI setup. The former India captain pointed out that Shreyas was also among the team's most consistent batters in the 2023 World Cup at home.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai to clinch the ICC title for the third time. Shreyas was one of India's most consistent batters in the tournament, scoring 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60 and a strike rate of 79.41.

During a post-match discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Kumble was asked if Shreyas can now be termed India's most reliable ODI batter. He agreed and said:

"Yes, he has been [India's most reliable batter]. We saw that even in the ODI World Cup and in this competition as well. At No. 4, you need someone really reliable, who not just controls the innings, but then goes at a pace that is required of that situation. I think Shreyas has certainly read that."

Elaborating on the 30-year-old's role in the team, Kumble added that he has been controlling the middle overs and laying the platform for finishers like Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. Kumble said:

"His role in this team is not to finish the game, but ensure that those middle periods, whenever he walks in, till about the 35th-40th over, he sets things up for the KL Rahuls and the Hardik Pandyas to come in and finish things off. What's been impressive has been his partnerships - initially with Virat Kohli in that previous game and then here again, with Axar Patel."

Shreyas contributed 48 off 62 in India's chase against New Zealand in the final. After India slipped from 105-0 to 122-3, he rescued the innings, adding 61 for the fourth wicket with Axar (29 off 40).

"Overwhelmed looking at each and every one in the dressing room" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas was part of the Indian team that lost the 2023 World Cup final to Australia. He was not picked for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Reflecting on his first ICC trophy, the batter admitted he was overwhelmed. He told Star Sports (via Cricbuzz):

"I'm feeling ecstatic, to be honest. It's ineffable and hard to say it in words, to be honest. This is my first ICC trophy and I'm kind of overwhelmed looking at each and every one in the dressing room, the way we've turned up towards this tournament and the way we progressed. It was simply magnificent."

Before his knock in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, Shreyas contributed 56 and 79 in the group games against Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively. In the first semifinal against Australia, he hit 45 off 62 balls.

