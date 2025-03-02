"Shreyas ko plan batana bhool gaya kya tu?"- Top 10 funny memes as India reach 249/9 in 1st innings of 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand

Team India and New Zealand are clashing in the 12th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (March 2) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bowl first in the contest.

The Men in Blue started poorly, as they suffered a top-order collapse, losing three wickets for just 30 runs in 6.4 overs. Shubman Gill (2), Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (11) were back in the pavilion as New Zealand gained an early edge in the contest.

Shreyas Iyer then rescued India with a responsible knock of 79 (98) in the company of Axar Patel (42) and KL Rahul (23) in the middle order. After their departures, Hardik Pandya (45) chipped in with a crucial contribution in the death overs and helped his side reach a decent total of 249/9 in 50 overs.

Fans enjoyed the intense action between the bat and the ball during the first innings on Sunday afternoon. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

One of the memes read:

"Shreyas ko plan batana bhool gaya kya tu? (Did you forget to tell the plan to Shreyas?)"

"Very happy with the total but still need to do a big job with the bat" - New Zealand pacer Matt Henry after 1st innings of 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs India

During the mid-innings break, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry expressed satisfaction with his team's bowling effort as they restricted India to 249/9 in 50 overs. Reflecting on New Zealand's bowling performance, Henry said: (via Cricbuzz):

"I think the way we came out there and the surface helped and put India under pressure. Very happy with the total but still need to do a big job with the bat. We talked about getting wickets and the pressure was getting us wickets. There are some ebbs and flows on this wicket and if we can put the pressure back on, that should help us."

Do you think Men in Blue can defend the target and seal the top spot in the Group A points table? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

