"This is how you earn respect" - Indian cricket fraternity applauds Shubman Gill for record-breaking double ton on Day 2 of Edgbaston Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill created history on Thursday, July 3, with his magnificent double hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The 25-year-old batter broke a number of records en route to his 269 off 387 balls.

Resuming his innings on Day 2 at 114, Gill carried on his great form and eased past his maiden double hundred. The right-handed batter occupied the crease for more than 500 minutes, hitting 30 fours and three sixes. '

During his marathon knock, the skipper also featured in two big stands. He added 203 for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (89) and 144 for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar. By the time he was dismissed, Gill had surpassed Virat Kohli (254*) to claim the record for the highest Test score by an Indian captain.

The Indian cricket fraternity hailed the batting star for his fantastic knock of 269 against England in Birmingham. Below are some reactions.

“Fabulous start to his leadership stint, this would do a world of good moving forward.” - R Ashwin

"Outstanding double hundred from Shubman Gill, an innings of great maturity, patience and skill"- Virender Sehwag

"What else is there to say. When a player of just 25 years creates history in the land where cricket was born! What a knock, I was hoping for a triple but looking at this young legend play its not too far in the future!" - Kris Srikkanth

"India's new captain has announced himself in England - and how! Highest score by an Indian batter in England. Take a bow" - Aakash Chopra

Team India's bowlers strike early after Shubman Gill's double hundred

Resuming their first innings on 310-5 at Edgbaston on Day 2, India went on to post 587 in 151 overs. Unlike the two innings in the first Test at Headingley in Leeds, there was no shocking batting collapse this time.

After Gill and co. helped India post an imposing total, the bowlers got into action and reduced England to 25-3 inside eight overs. Akash Deep, coming in for Jasprit Bumrah, struck off consecutive deliveries in the third over of the innings to dismiss Ben Duckett (0) and Ollie Pope (0). Duckett was brilliantly held at third slip by Gill, while Pope was caught at second slip as he tried to hit one across the line.

England were three down, and in big trouble, when Zak Crawley (19) nicked one off Mohammed Siraj to first slip. Joe Root (18*) and Harry Brook (30*) ensured England did not lose any more wickets. The hosts were 77-3 at stumps on Day 2.

