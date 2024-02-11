"Shubman Gill was also in the same boat but he never looked ugly" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer being ignored for the last 3 IND vs ENG Tests

Aakash Chopra reckons Shreyas Iyer has been ignored for the final three Tests between India and England because of his batting approach in the second Test.

The Indian selectors named the squad for the last three Tests against England on Saturday, February 10. Shreyas, who aggregated 104 runs at an average of 26.00 in the first two games, wasn't picked after reportedly complaining of a stiff back and groin pain.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra observed that Shreyas might have become available for the final two Tests. However, he opined that the Mumbai batter's approach, in contrast to the one adopted by Shubman Gill, in the Visakhapatnam Test might have forced the selectors not to pick him (3:40):

"Reports say that he was available for selection because there are three matches. So even if he wasn't available for one match, he could have been available for the remaining two matches. So he was available for selection."

"However, the selectors said that they weren't going to pick him. Shubman Gill was also in the same boat but he never looked ugly. People said that about Shreyas in the Vizag Test match and what they said wasn't wrong," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that Shreyas was backing away while playing James Anderson and even the spinners in the first innings of the second Test. He stated:

"In the Vizag match, he was backing away while playing every short ball. It just does not look nice. If you start playing like that, a question comes for sure why he is playing like that because that just did not look right."

Chopra observed that Shreyas hasn't scored a half-century in his last 13 Test innings. He opined that his indifferent record clubbed with his approach might not have given confidence to the selectors and the team management.

"This problem is going to repeatedly come in Test cricket till he addresses it completely" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer averages 36.86 in 14 Tests. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra noted that Shreyas Iyer needs to address his technical issues to be successful in Test cricket. He said:

"Shreyas Iyer had a very good World Cup. I feel his white-ball cricket is going to remain good. The way he bats, he will continue playing very well, but this problem is going to repeatedly come in Test cricket till he addresses it completely."

The reputed commentator concluded by wishing Shreyas an early recovery. He urged him to play long innings and score a lot of runs in the Ranji Trophy, claiming that the doors for a return will always be open for him, considering he scored a century on Test debut.

