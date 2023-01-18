Shubman Gill breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 24-year-old record vs New Zealand

Team India opener Shubman Gill surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's 24-year-old record set at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad during the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18.

Gill was in sumptuous form with the bat, smashing 208 runs off 149 deliveries, laced with 19 boundaries and nine massive sixes. The Gujarat Titans (GT) star reached the milestone in the 49th over, hitting three consecutive sixes off Lockie Ferguson.

His knock propelled the home side to 349 runs in their allotted 50 overs after Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. This is currently the highest individual ODI score at this venue.

In the process, Gill also shattered Tendulkar's record for the highest individual score against the Kiwis. The former Indian opener smashed 186 off 150 balls, including 20 boundaries and three sixes, during the second ODI of the five-match series at Hyderabad in 1999.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden sits third on the list, having smacked an unbeaten 181 in Hamilton in 2007. D Callaghan, who scored an unbeaten 169 in Centurion in 1994, sits fourth on the list.

Along with this, Gill is now also the youngest player to register an ODI double hundred. At 23 years and 132 days, he went past fellow teammate Ishan Kishan, who registered the feat last month at the age of 24 years and 145 days.

"That was a special innings from Shubman [Gill]" - Daryl Mitchell lauds Indian batter

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who picked up two wickets, lauded Shubman Gill, saying that scoring a double ton in an ODI game is an incredible feat.

"Gill batted pretty special to get them to 349. That was a special innings from Shubman, double century in one-dayers is pretty special."

However, it will take a special effort from the New Zealand batters to chase down the target. At the time of writing, the visitors were at 37/1 in 9.4 overs with opener Devon Conway back in the hut.

