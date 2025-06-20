Shubman Gill brings out trademark celebrations after smashing a 4 off Josh Tongue to reach his 100 in 2025 ENG vs IND 1st Test [Watch]

India’s newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill led by example on Day 1 of the opening match of the five-match series against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. The right-hander smashed a boundary off Josh Tongue to reach his century in style after facing 140 deliveries.

As per Cricbuzz, he became the fourth Indian skipper after Vijay Hazare (vs England in 1951), Sunil Gavaskar (vs New Zealand in 1976), and Virat Kohli (vs Australia in 2014) to smash a ton on his Test captaincy debut. This was his second Test ton away from home and sixth overall.

Gill achieved the landmark in the 75th over of India’s first innings. Tongue bowled a half volley outside off, and Gill got forward to play it between cover and point, and the ball raced away to the boundary. The 25-year-old started the celebrations with a bang. He removed his helmet and hugged his batting partner, Rishabh Pant, before bringing out his trademark bow celebration to soak in the applause from the crowd and teammates at the venue.

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

With his 100, Shubman Gill also returned to form in Tests after managing just 93 runs in five innings against Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal hit centuries as India stay in command against England on Day 1 of the opening Test

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed centuries to ensure India stayed on top of England despite losing the toss on Day 1 of the opening Test. Jaiswal smashed 101 runs off 159 balls with the help of one maximum and 16 boundaries. Meanwhile, KL Rahul also chipped in with 42, sharing a 91-run opening partnership with Jaiswal for the first wicket.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 322/3 after 77 overs in their first innings, with Gill (112 off 145) and Rishabh Pant (45 off 82) at the crease. England skipper Ben Stokes has been the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, bagging two wickets so far.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news