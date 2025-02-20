Shubman Gill current form: How has he performed in his last 10 matches before 2025 Champions Trophy?

Team India batter Shubman Gill comes into the 2025 Champions Trophy as arguably the side's most in-form batter. As India looks to clinch their third Champions Trophy title, their 2025 campaign begins against Bangladesh in Dubai today (February 20).

Coming to Gill, his form over the previous 10 matches has been a mixed bag in the truest sense of the word. The 25-year-old has been on fire over his last three innings, averaging 86.33 with a century and two half-centuries.

All three innings came in the recent ODI series at home against England, helping India complete a 3-0 whitewash. Gill was also the Player of the Series for his batting heroics.

However, his form before the England series was far from impressive, with the red-ball demons haunting him more than ever. Gill played for Punjab in a lone Ranji Trophy outing against Karnataka before the England ODIs, scoring an impressive second-innings century (102) after being dismissed for 4 in the first innings.

His worst stretch of this 10-match period was the three Tests against Australia Down Under. Gill scored only 93 runs at an average of 18.60 over five innings with no half-century as India struggled against the relentless Aussie attack.

Yet, his first three matches of this 10-match stretch weren't all doom and gloom, with an unbeaten half-century against the Prime Minister's XI preceding the Australian series nightmare.

Gill also scored a brilliant 90 in the first innings of the final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai before the Australian tour. However, he scored only one in the second innings as India lost a third consecutive outing to suffer a 0-3 whitewash to the Black Caps.

The second Test of the New Zealand series in Pune was Gill's first over his last 10 matches, and scores of 30 and 23 meant India surrendered the series with a 113-run loss to go 0-2 down in the best-of-three affair.

How do Shubman Gill's last 10 match numbers look overall?

Gill's last 10 match numbers

The above table provides an outlook on Shubman Gill's overall numbers over his last 10 matches across formats. Despite the red-ball struggles in the first half of this stretch, the 25-year-old more than made up for the same with his heroics in the England ODIs.

Overall, Gill has scored 652 runs over his last 10 matches in 15 innings at an impressive average of 46.57. The stylish batter has also crossed the 50-run mark six times and converted them to centuries on two occasions.

Considering his blistering ODI form, Gill will play a massive role in India's quest for a third Champions Trophy title in the ongoing 2025 edition.

