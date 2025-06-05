Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir press conference for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series updates: "Was never a believer that we need to have roadshows"

New Test captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir are addressing a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai ahead of Team India's departure to England for the five-match Test series. India will play five Tests in England from June 20 to August 4.

Before the start of the five-match series, the visitors will also play a four-day warm-up match at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham from June 13 to June 16. The India A squad-led by Abhimanyu Easwaran is already in England for a series of two unofficial Tests. The first Test in Canterbury ended in a draw, with Karun Nair scoring a double hundred.

Nair has been recalled to the Indian Test squad for the five-match series. The 18-member squad also includes Sai Sudharsan, while all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been handed a recall. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named deputy to Gill.

Live updates of Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir press conference for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

I am always under pressure, irrespective of whether I have got the results or not: Gautam Gambhir

I was never a believer that we need to have roadshows. When I was playing, I had the same statement to make - that we should not have roadshows. Lives of the people are far more important. We can be a little bit aware of not holding these kind of roadshows. Can probably have it closed door or in a stadium. It is very tragic what happened yesterday. My heart goes out to the people who lost their loved ones. We need to be responsible citizens: Gautam Gambhir on Bengaluru stampede

I am no one to hold anyone responsible. If we cannot handle such crowds, we should not hold such roadshows: Gautam Gambhir on Bengaluru stampede

Not decided on the batting order. We still have some time, we will decide when he go there: Shubman Gill on his batting position

As a leader, you want to lead by example. Averages and numbers are not something that I look at. But I want to lead the way with my batting performances: Shubman Gill

We have got enough quality apart from Jasprit Bumrah in the squad: Gautam Gambhir

Haven’t taken a call on which matches Jasprit Bumrah will play and which he will miss: Gautam Gambhir

Great for the future of domestic cricket. Great to have Karun Nair there. His experience will definitely come in handy. He will be given a decent run: Gautam Gambhir

Look anyone can be called if they are in good form: Gautam Gambhir on Shreyas Iyer

It will be difficult to fill Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s place. But we have a good mix of experience and talent: Shubman Gill

We have got quality players in the squad who are willing to go out there and do something special: Gautam Gambhir

India’s squad for England Test series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s schedule for England Tests 2025

June 20 to June 24: 1st Test, Headingley, Leeds (3:30 PM)

July 2 to July 6: 2nd Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham (3:30 PM)

July 10 to July 14: 3rd Test, Lord's, London (3:30 PM)

July 23 to July 27: 4th Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (3:30 PM)

July 31 to August 4: 5th Test, Kennington Oval, London (3:30 PM)

Jamie Overton included as England name squad for 1st Test against India

Meanwhile, England named a 14-member squad for the first Test against India, which will be played at Headingley in Leeds, starting June 20. Jamie Overton has been handed a recall, while Gus Atkinson is unavailable for selection due to a hamstring injury.

England squad for 1st Test: Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

