Shubman Gill gets castled by Brydon Carse for 8 early on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified Jun 23, 2025 16:27 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill chopped a ball onto his stumps on Day 4 against England at Leeds- Source: Getty

India Test captain Shubman Gill was dismissed by England pacer Brydon Carse for eight runs early on Day 4 of the England versus India Test at Headingley on Monday, June 23. The right-hander tried to cut a ball that was too close to his body and chopped the delivery onto his stumps on the last ball of the 25th over.

It was just the start that England wanted as they looked to restrict India to a chaseable score in the fourth innings. The dismissal left the onus on the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and others to take India to a defendable score in the last innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

also-read-trending Trending

The wicket ended a mixed outing with the bat on Gill's Test captaincy debut. The 25-year-old scored an outstanding 147 in the first innings and just eight runs in the second essay.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant hold key as India look to extend lead on Day 4 at Leeds

India began Day 4 with a lead of 96 runs, but the early loss of captain Shubman Gill put the focus on the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to take the tourists to a score they can defend in the fourth innings. The former has looked in excellent touch in the second innings, with his cover driving being a sight for sore eyes.

Pant is coming into the second innings on the back of an excellent 134 in the first essay. His role will be critical in ensuring England face the heat in their pursuit of restricting India to as small a total as possible to chase in the fourth innings. At the time of writing, India were 102/3 with Rahul and Pant at the crease for the visitors, leading by 108 runs.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications