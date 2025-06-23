Shubman Gill gets castled by Brydon Carse for 8 early on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India Test captain Shubman Gill was dismissed by England pacer Brydon Carse for eight runs early on Day 4 of the England versus India Test at Headingley on Monday, June 23. The right-hander tried to cut a ball that was too close to his body and chopped the delivery onto his stumps on the last ball of the 25th over.

It was just the start that England wanted as they looked to restrict India to a chaseable score in the fourth innings. The dismissal left the onus on the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and others to take India to a defendable score in the last innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

The wicket ended a mixed outing with the bat on Gill's Test captaincy debut. The 25-year-old scored an outstanding 147 in the first innings and just eight runs in the second essay.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant hold key as India look to extend lead on Day 4 at Leeds

India began Day 4 with a lead of 96 runs, but the early loss of captain Shubman Gill put the focus on the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to take the tourists to a score they can defend in the fourth innings. The former has looked in excellent touch in the second innings, with his cover driving being a sight for sore eyes.

Pant is coming into the second innings on the back of an excellent 134 in the first essay. His role will be critical in ensuring England face the heat in their pursuit of restricting India to as small a total as possible to chase in the fourth innings. At the time of writing, India were 102/3 with Rahul and Pant at the crease for the visitors, leading by 108 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news