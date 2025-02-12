Shubman Gill hits a boundary to reach another Ahmedabad hundred in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Star Indian batter Shubman Gill got to yet another hundred in the ongoing third ODI between India and England on Wednesday, February 12, in Ahmedabad. He flicked a delivery off Mark Wood past mid-on to get to the three-figure mark on the second ball of the 32nd over.

Shubman Gill took 95 balls to get to his hundred, which is also his seventh in ODIs. While Rohit Sharma got out early and Virat Kohli was dismissed after a half-century, Gill not only took his time but also kept the scoreboard ticking.

After reaching his hundred, the right-hander displayed his trademark celebration by taking off his helmet, raising his bat and bowing, like he always does. He was also applauded by his teammates and fans present in the stadium.

Watch the boundary that Gill hit which helped him get to his hundred in the ongoing third ODI between India and England posted by a user (@lucky_demon_) on X (formerly Twitter) below:

He was eventually dismissed for 112 runs off just 102 balls at a strike-rate of 109.8, including 14 fours and three sixes in his brilliant knock.

Shubman Gill's imperious form in England ODIs huge plus for India ahead of Champions Trophy

Shubman Gill has been in splendid form in the ODI series against England. The right-hander scored 87 runs off 96 balls in the first game in Nagpur, where he hit 14 boundaries. He was also awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

In the second ODI in Cuttack, he scored another half-century, hitting 60 runs off 52 balls striking 9 fours and a six. With two fifties in both games, it was only time before Shubman Gill converted these starts and eventually got to the three-figure mark, which he did in the ongoing third ODI in Ahmedabad.

Gill will open the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma at the 2025 Champions Trophy. Ahead of the mega ICC event, his brilliant form in the ODIs against England comes as a huge plus for the Men in Blue. He will be expected to carry forward this form into the Champions Trophy as well.

