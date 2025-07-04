"Shubman Gill ko captaincy nahi aati" - Fans slam Indian captain for clueless leadership in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Fans criticized India skipper Shubman Gill for the team's failure to pick up enough wickets in the first session of Day 3 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test against England. Although the visitors made a bright start to the day, they were dominated by Harry Brook and Jamie Smith for the remainder of the session.

The hosts began Day 3 on 77/3. In only the second over of the day, Mohammed Siraj dismissed experienced England batters Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) on consecutive balls to put India on top.

However, Jamie Smith's arrival turned the tide as his aggressive intent put India in a spot of bother. The keeper-batter smashed Prasidh Krishna for 23 runs in an over, which infused confidence in Harry Brook as well.

The duo stitched an unbeaten 165-run stand to propel England to 249/5 at the lunch break, with Smith racing on to his century off 80 balls. Fans slammed Shubman Gill for his bowling changes and defensive captaincy, which allowed England to dominate the proceedings. One of them wrote:

"Shubman Gill ko captaincy nahi aati (He doesn't know captaincy). Both ends, he is using spinners in England."

Here are the other reactions:

"Very Ordinary captaincy so far from Shubman Gill. No clarity in field placements no aggression in his body language. Bowling changes are pathetic," a fan tweeted.

"Shubman Gill, great batting, but captaincy is more about vision. He's got nothing. No thought process," another posted.

"Poor captaincy by Shubman Gill. What is the need to continue with Prasidh Krishna? Poor bowling. Selectors would have given chance to Arshdeep instead of Prasidh. This is test match & not IPL," a fan wrote.

"Make sure it doesn't have a negative impact on his batting" - Nasser Hussain's advise for Shubman Gill

During a discussion on Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain praised Shubman Gill for his historic 269-run knock on Day 2 of the ongoing Test. However, Hussain warned Gill of the negative impacts of captaincy on his batting. He said (via Hindustan Times):

"Shubman has done a good job in the IPL. The other thing is his batting. Without Kohli, without Rohit, you want to make sure it doesn't have a negative impact on his batting. Touring England, he hasn't done particularly well away from home. And if anything, so far, again, small sample size, it's had a real positive impact on his batting and coming in at four."

Nevertheless, Nasser Hussain opined that Shubman Gill has good emotional intelligence and IQ to align with the team's interests.

