"By end of this series he will be averaging 45" - Former England captain makes huge prediction on Shubman Gill

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons that Indian skipper Shubman Gill could be averaging 45 in Tests by the end of the ongoing series given his brilliant start. Vaughan had earlier commented that an average in the mid-30s was too low for a gifted batter like the Indian captain.

Gill smashed a career-best score of 269 in the first innings of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3. Resuming his innings on 114, he looked in sublime form as he eased past 200 and then 250. Courtesy of their skipper's heroics, India ended up posing 587 on the board.

Speaking to broadcasters, Vaughan opined that Gill's Test average might take a significant leap by the time the five-match series in England is over. The former batter said (via India Today):

"At the start of the series, I said that his average of 35 in cricket, that's not high enough for his quality. I said by the end of his career he'll be averaging 45. I think probably by the end of this series he will be averaging 45. He's made a terrific start. He is the captain, second time out and he's now two from two. Magnificent."

Gill began the Test series against England with an average of 35.05 after 32 matches. His average has climbed to 40.64 after a hundred in the first Test, followed by a double hundred in the second.

Meanwhile, Vaughan added that Gill was lucky with the toss as he too would have bowled first had the luck of the coin gone his way. He, however, praised the Indian skipper for taking advantage of the batting-friendly conditions.

"There's not a great deal of spin just yet. I think great players realize it, and his feet have been going great. His technique looks absolutely pure. And he just had the mindset to perform," the 50-year-old said.

Gill struck 30 fours and three sixes in his 509-minute stay at the crease before being dismissed by Josh Tongue. He fell in soft fashion, pulling a short ball to the fielder at short leg.

England lose three early wickets after Shubman Gill's batting heroics

Responding to India's first innings total of 587, England went to stumps on Day 2 in Birmingham at 77-3 after 20 overs. Akash Deep (2-36), coming into the playing XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, dismissed Ben Duckett (0) and Ollie Pope (0) off consecutive deliveries in the third over of the innings.

Mohammed Siraj (1-21) joined in with the big wicket of Zak Crawley (19), having him caught in the slip cordon. At close of play on Day 2, Joe Root was batting on 18 and Harry Brook on 30.

